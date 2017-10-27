Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG hereby announces that the following

financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of

disclosure / German: November 09, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:

November 09, 2017 German:

https://www.telefonica.de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzpublikation

en.html English:

https://www.telefonica.de/investor-relations-en/publications/financial-publi

cations.html



Language: English

Company: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG

Georg-Brauchle-Ring 23-25

80992 München

Germany

Internet: www.telefonica.de

