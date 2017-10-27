Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Telefónica Deutschland
Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial
statements
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the
publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-10-27 / 08:35
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of
disclosure / German: November 09, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 09, 2017 German:
https://www.telefonica.de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzpublikation
en.html English:
https://www.telefonica.de/investor-relations-en/publications/financial-publi
cations.html
2017-10-27 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 23-25
80992 München
Germany
Internet: www.telefonica.de
TecDAX
End of News DGAP News Service
623279 2017-10-27
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresOctober 27, 2017 02:36 ET (06:36 GMT)
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Telefónica Deutschland
Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial
statements
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the
publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-10-27 / 08:35
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of
disclosure / German: November 09, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 09, 2017 German:
https://www.telefonica.de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzpublikation
en.html English:
https://www.telefonica.de/investor-relations-en/publications/financial-publi
cations.html
2017-10-27 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 23-25
80992 München
Germany
Internet: www.telefonica.de
TecDAX
End of News DGAP News Service
623279 2017-10-27
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresOctober 27, 2017 02:36 ET (06:36 GMT)