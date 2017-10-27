CHENGDU, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/17 -- Recently Teledyne e2v's Field Application Engineer for Asia, Marc Stackler, was invited to speak at the PXI Show in Chengdu, China. He delivered a technical paper to address the topic of Synchronizing and Triggering Multiple High-speed Digitizers.

In recent years, more and more systems require multiple channels to work simultaneously. And this is true for many types of applications, from test and measurement to communications, including big physics systems. Synchronizing multiple channels is considered quite simple when working with low-speed digitizers but when the digitizers are running at and beyond 1GSps, small timing effects start to become very meaningful.

Marc's presentation discussed how to synchronize multiple high-speed (> 1GSps) digitizers, based on an example with a Teledyne SP Devices digitizer using the PXIe form factor. In particular, it covered clock and trigger distribution systems; the two main drivers of a successful (or failed) synchronization. It also included an explanation of timing effect impacting the precision of the synchronization and trigger, which were presented with trigger jitter and trigger setup and hold times. Lastly, multiple examples of means of connected trigger and clock were introduced before describing an example with a total of 96 channels or 24 digitizers.

The presentation used ADQ14 as an example to introduce the synchronization and triggering capabilities of Teledyne SP Devices' digitizers. The ADQ14 is a very flexible solution with high resolution at 14 bits. Its sampling speed of 500MSps, 1GSps or 2GSps associated with 1, 2 or 4 channels makes it suitable for a large range of mid to high-end applications including mass-spectrometry, analytical instrumentation, quantum physics, radar, Software Defined Radio, wafer inspection and automated test equipment. Available with DC- or AC-coupled input, it can be adapted for time or frequency domain operation. Furthermore, its form factor options range from the flexible USB to the high data rate PCIe and also includes PXI, 10Gb Ethernet and µTCA. Lastly, an application specific version, the ADQ14OCT, has been designed and tuned for Swept Source Optical Coherency Tomography with a K-clock.

