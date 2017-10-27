

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Sohu.com Inc. (SOHU), a Chinese online media, search, gaming, community and mobile service group, reported Friday that its third-quarter net loss attributable to the company was $104 million or $2.67 per share, compared with a net loss of $75 million last year.



Adjusted attributable net loss was $93 million or $2.38 per share, compared to net loss of $65 million a year ago.



Total revenues for the third quarter of 2017 were $516 million, up 26% year-over-year and 12% quarter-over-quarter.



Total online advertising revenues grew 15% year-over-year, while Brand advertising revenues were down 33% mainly due to a decline in revenues from large advertisers as well as an adverse real estate advertising market.



Regarding the outlook, the company noted that it is not providing fourth quarter financial guidance for Sogou, or for the Sohu Group as a whole as Sogou has filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Committee relating to a proposed initial public offering.



For Changyou, the company expects fourth quarter attributable net income to be between $33 million and $38 million, and earnings per ADS to be between $0.63 and $0.72.



Adjusted attributable net income would be between $35 million and $40 million, and income per ADS would be between $0.66 and $0.76.



Total revenue for Changyou would be between $145 million and $155 million, including online game revenue of $110 million to $120 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX