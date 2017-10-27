

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major opponents in early European deals on Friday.



The greenback advanced to a 5-1/2-month high of 0.9999 against the franc, 3-1/2-month high of 114.31 against the yen and a weekly high of 1.3101 against the pound, compared to yesterday's closing value of 0.9976, 113.97 and 1.3159, respectively.



The greenback reversed from an early low of 1.1657 against the euro, rising to a 3-month high of 1.1620.



The greenback hit a 3-1/2-month high of 1.2885 against the loonie, compared to 1.2846 hit late New York Thursday.



The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around 1.01 against the franc, 115.00 against the yen, 1.29 against the pound, 1.15 against the euro and 1.30 against the loonie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX