sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.10.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 565 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
27.10.2017 | 09:35
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invitation to Q3 2017 Financial Results Presentation

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with the financial calendar,NextGenTel Holding ASA will present the Q3 2017 financial results today Friday27 October 2017 at 09:00. The presentation will take place at Thon Hotel Vika Atrium, Oslo.

Contact:
NextGenTel Holding ASA
Harbitzalleen 2A 0275 Oslo
http://nextgentelholding.com
IR@nextgentel.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/nextgentel-holding-asa/r/invitation-to-q3-2017-financial-results-presentation,c2377423


© 2017 PR Newswire