Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS Group-Media / 2017-10-27 / 09:06 *Press release* *Helvetica Property Investors acquires two further properties for the Helvetica Swiss Commercial Real Estate Fund* *Zurich, October 27, 2017 - The Fund Manager Helvetica Property Investors acquired two additional yielding properties for a total of CHF 33.5 million for its maiden Real Estate Fund Helvetica Swiss Commercial (HSC). The properties are both in good locations, within greater Zurich area. The average gross yield of the completed purchases is 5.9%.* The acquired properties provide for an attractive tenant mix and usages with a lettable area of around 10'500 m2. With these recent acquisitions, the HSC fund has further broadened its cash-flow basis and significantly increased its diversification comprising an increased portfolio of 10 properties. The acquired properties offer tenants modern office and commercial space, as well as retail space at attractive rent levels. _"We are proud that we were able to acquire real estate assets with a total value of around 200 million within 10 months in a challenging market environment. Thanks to our good relationships in the real estate market, most of the transactions where "off-market" deals.",_ says Frederic Königsegg, CIO and Head Investment Management. HSC will continue to focus on acquiring high-quality properties while relying on a full pipeline. Hans Ueli Keller, Chairman of the Board of Directors comments, _«We have been active in the Swiss Real Estate market for more than 10 years now and have established a solid reputation among most real estate sellers, brokers and owners. Our professionalism, discretion and high transaction certainty have positioned us as a preferred buyer»_. HSC invests directly and exclusively in yielding properties in the German and French parts of Switzerland. The focus remains on undervalued suburban regions with strong economies and good public infrastructure. The investment objective of the Helvetica Swiss Commercial Funds is long term stable value combined with an attractive cash-flow yield. The current portfolio is broadly diversified by region, types of usage, property sizes and tenant mix. _"We always have a long-term perspective when investing and will continue to acquire attractive properties with good and stable cash flow to the HSC fund. In retrospect, I think we have achieved a decent performance in a very short time. Now, we are dedicating our resources to active asset management and the next capital increase at the end of 2017», _says Hans R. Holdener, CEO and Managing Partner. *FOR FURTHER INFORMATION* Hans R. Holdener, CEO and Managing Partner Telefon + 41 43 544 70 80 E-Mail hrh@helveticaproperty.com You can also find all our press releases at www.helveticaproperty.com [1] *About Helvetica Property Investors AG* Helvetica Property Investors is an independent partner-owned and managed Real Estate Fund Management Company regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA. Helvetica Property Investors offers the full spectrum of real estate investments, including investment strategies, investment property selection, deal structuring, acquisitions, financing, portfolio management and sales. The firm offers both direct and indirect real estate investments in Switzerland on behalf of its clients. Helvetica Property Investors acts as Fund and Asset Manager for the Helvetica Swiss Commercial Real Estate Fund. *About Helvetica Swiss Commercial Real Estate Fund* The Helvetica Swiss Commercial Real Estate Fund (HSC) and is an open contractual real estate investment Fund under Swiss law for qualified investors. The fund is appropriate for long-term value investors interested in a stable and consistent cash-flow. The Fund is investing in commercial properties with capital value potential across the most dynamic economic regions in Switzerland. The focus is on undervalued properties with an attractive cash-flow yield. The Fund Manager pursues an active hands-on management approach to unlock and realize hidden potential in the properties by means of revitalization, redevelopment, reduction of vacancies and extension of lease agreements. The long-term goal is to build a broadly diversified portfolio by region, type of use, object size and tenant mix. Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=YAIYNOCRLP [2] Document title: Helvetica Property Investors acquires two further properties for the Helvetica Swiss Commercial Real Estate Fund Issuer: Helvetica Property Investors AG Key word(s): Real estate End of Corporate News 623287 2017-10-27 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=213ad5750194aee16a7109422e93d682&application_id=623287&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c9c5038eb2097ea56efbe2a128560459&application_id=623287&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2017 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)