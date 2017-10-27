sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.10.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 565 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,646 Euro		+0,002
+0,31 %
WKN: 886734 ISIN: SE0000112252 Ticker-Symbol: RBG 
Aktie:
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROTTNEROS AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROTTNEROS AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROTTNEROS AB
ROTTNEROS AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROTTNEROS AB0,646+0,31 %