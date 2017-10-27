Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 27 October 2017 at 10.30 a.m.



MARIMEKKO RAISES ITS EARNINGS ESTIMATE: THE COMPANY EXPECTS COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT FOR 2017 TO BE AT THE SAME LEVEL AS OR HIGHER THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR; NET SALES ESTIMATE REMAINS UNCHANGED



In its half-year financial report published on 10 August 2017, Marimekko Corporation estimated that the Group's net sales and comparable operating profit for the whole year would be at the same level as in the previous year.



Due to better-than-expected relative sales margin and trend in the company's retail sales as well as increased royalties, the company revises its earlier full-year 2017 estimate of comparable operating profit. According to the new estimate, the Group's comparable operating profit for 2017 is expected to be at the same level as or higher than in the previous year.



The net sales estimate given in the half-year financial report remains unchanged. The updated forecast in its entirety is as follows: the Marimekko Group's net sales for 2017 are estimated to be at the same level as in the previous year and comparable operating profit is expected to be at the same level as or higher than in the previous year.



Due to the seasonal nature of Marimekko's business, the major portion of the company's net sales and earnings are traditionally generated during the last two quarters of the year. The share of holiday sales in particular of the company's net sales for the last quarter is considerable and the outcome of the holiday season has a significant impact on results for the whole year.



The interim report for the January-September period will be issued on Thursday 2 November 2017 at 8.30 a.m.



