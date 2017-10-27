

FEDERAL WAY (dpa-AFX) - Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) released a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its earnings declined to $130 million, or $0.17 per share. This was lower than $162 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $1.87 billion. This was up from $1.71 billion last year.



Weyerhaeuser Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $130 Mln. vs. $162 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -19.8% -EPS (Q3): $0.17 vs. $0.21 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -19.0% -Revenue (Q3): $1.87 Bln vs. $1.71 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.4%



