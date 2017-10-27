

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - French energy giant Total SA (TTA.L, TTFNF.PK, TOT) reported Friday that its third-quarter net income group share climbed 39 percent to $2.72 billion from last year's $1.95 billion.



Adjusted net income was $2.67 billion, up 29% from $2.07 billion a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share climbed 23 percent to $1.04 from $0.84 last year. In euro terms, adjusted earnings per share grew 16 percent to 0.88 euro.



On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Adjusted net operating income from business segments grew 31 percent from last year to $3.06 billion. Adjusted net operating income from Exploration & Production surged 84%, benefiting notably from a 6% increase in production.



Sales for the quarter climbed to $43.04 billion from $37.41 billion last year. Revenues from sales grew to $37.08 billion from $31.83 billion last year. Analysts expected sales of $31.56 billion for the quarter.



The Brent price increased 14% from last year to $52.1 per barrel. Average liquids price climbed 18 percent and gas price grew 17 percent.



Hydrocarbon production was 2,581 kboe/d in the third quarter 2017, up 6 percent from last year.



Further, the company announced an interim dividend of 0.62 euro per share payable in April 2018.3



Looking ahead, the company said it continues to reduce its breakeven point by reducing its operating costs with a target of $5 billion in savings by 2020 and increasing production by 5% per year until 2022.



In the Upstream, annual production growth should be approximately 5% in 2017, notably supported by the start- up of the giant Al Shaheen oil field in Qatar, and the ongoing ramp-up of Kashagan in Kazakhstan and Moho Nord in the Republic of the Congo. Yamal LNG in Russia is expected to begin producing by year-end. Finally, the acquisition of Maersk Oil is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2018.



In Paris, Total shares were trading at 47.06 euros, up 1.05 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX