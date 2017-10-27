

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks finished broadly higher on Friday, with a weakening yen, higher oil prices, optimism over U.S. tax reform plans, solid industrial profits data from China and encouraging results from U.S. tech companies boosting investor sentiment. Traders also took the ECB's bond-buying cutback announcement in their stride.



The European Central Bank on Thursday took its first cautious steps toward normalization by announcing that it will reduce the size of its asset purchases at the start of next year while extending them for nine months.



China's Shanghai Composite index rose 9.25 points or 0.27 percent to 3,416.81 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.8 percent at 28,413 in late trade after official data showed China's industrial profit growth accelerated further in September.



Industrial profits surged 27.7 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 24.0 percent spike in August. Moreover, the latest rate of growth was the quickest since 2011.



Japanese shares hit a fresh 21-year high, led by technology stocks after online retailer Amazon, chipmaker Intel and software giant Microsoft all posted quarterly earnings that surpassed Wall Street expectations. Google's parent company Alphabet also performed better than a year ago.



The Nikkei average climbed 268.67 points or 1.24 percent to 22,008.45, its highest level since mid-1996. The broader Topix index gained 0.98 percent to end at 1,771.05. Exporters Honda Motor and Canon gained 1-2 percent as the dollar hit a 3-1/2-month high versus the yen.



In the tech sector, Advantest surged 6.5 percent and Sumco advanced 3.9 percent. Banks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Mizuho Financial added 2-3 percent after U.S. Treasury yields inched higher Thursday, undermined by a soft auction of U.S. 7-year notes.



On the economic front, overall consumer prices in Japan climbed an annual 0.7 percent in September, rising for the ninth straight month but coming in well below the Bank of Japan's 2 percent target, official data showed.



Australian shares fell from near six-month high to end a tad lower after Australia's High Court ruled the deputy prime minister's election invalid because of his New Zealand citizenship.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slid 13.10 points or 0.22 percent to 5,903.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 13.20 points or 0.22 percent at 5,969.30.



The big four banks fell between 0.7 percent and 1 percent. Macquarie Group rallied 3.9 percent after the investment bank reported record first-half profit and upgraded its earnings forecast for the full year.



Mining heavyweights BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto ended narrowly mixed, while South32 jumped 4.9 percent to hit its highest level in more than three weeks.



Respiratory device maker Resmed climbed around 5 percent as its Q1 profit beat forecasts. Airline Qantas Airways slumped 5.6 percent after warning of rising fuel costs.



Seoul stocks hit fresh record highs, led by gains in tech and steel stocks. Tech giant Samsung Electronics rallied 1.3 percent while steelmaker Posco rose as much as 2.9 percent. The benchmark Kospi finished up 16 points or 0.64 percent at 2,496.63.



New Zealand shares closed marginally lower, with property developers coming under selling pressure after the government said it would ban foreign buyers from purchasing existing homes in the country.



Benchmark indexes in India, Singapore and Malaysia were up between 0.2 percent and 0.7 percent while Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was declining 0.1 percent and the Taiwan Weighted shed 0.2 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed despite upbeat earnings releases from the likes of Twitter and Ford and news that House Republicans voted to approve a Senate-passed budget resolution, taking a key step toward tax reform.



The Dow rose 0.3 percent and the S&P 500 inched up 0.1 percent while the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX