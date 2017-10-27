JACOB'S CREEK Launches 'DOUBLE BARREL' Wine Campaign Narrated By Chris Hemsworth

BAROSSA VALLEY, Australia, Oct. 27,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- JACOB'S CREEK has added serious star-power to the latest campaign for its premium wine range DOUBLE BARREL, with the release of a new commercial titled Two Barrels, One Soul narrated by the acclaimed Australian actor Chris Hemsworth.

To view the full multimedia release, click here: http://www.prnasia.com/mnr/jacobscreek_20171024.shtml

Video -http://static.prnasia.com/pro/media/mnr/201710/jacobscreek/video.mp4

The story takes viewers behind-the-scenes of the production of DOUBLE BARREL, an award-winning Australian wine range. The epic journey begins in a rustic whisky distillery in Scotland, then spans the continents, ending at the winery in the Barossa Valley, Australia.

The development of the JACOB'S CREEK DOUBLE BARREL range has been a complex undertaking that has taken years to perfect. Matured in wine barrels, the wine is finished in whisk(e)y barrels for a richer, deeper and smoother finish. The dedication of the people and winemakers behind DOUBLE BARREL is brought to life in this new creative approach, expressing the true passion and relentless spirit of those involved.

The actor, Chris Hemsworth, star of THOR and THE AVENGERS, commented: "I'm proud to narrate this story for JACOB'S CREEK. DOUBLE BARREL is a true example of Australia's ingenuity, to create a unique wine. I look forward to tasting the next vintage in the Barossa in 2018."

Derek Oliver, Global Marketing Director at JACOB'S CREEK, said: "Our award-winning DOUBLE BARREL range brings to life the spirit of innovation and expertise of our winemakers. At JACOB'S CREEK we celebrate an authentic sense of place as well as our belief in taking quality Australian wine to the world.

"Chris is the perfect embodiment of the confident, inclusive Australian attitude synonymous with our wines. He has a commanding presence yet is approachable, and he clearly values spending quality time with family and friends. This, coupled with his global stature, makes him the right person to share this story with the world and we are extremely excited to be working with him."

Two Barrels, One Soul was created by the Australian office of leading global agency AnalogFolk, with production by The Sweet Shop. The new video can be viewed online athttp://www.jacobscreek.com/au/our-wines/double-barrel.

JACOB'S CREEK DOUBLE BARREL:

Launched in 20 markets around the globe

90+ points for Double Barrel Cabernet Sauvignon and Double Barrel Shiraz

Gold Medal and Trophy winning for Double Barrel Shiraz

Notes to Editors:

About Jacob's Creek

Jacob's Creek' is one of Australia's leading global wine brands, offering quality wines with great varietal expression. The brand was first launched in 1976 and is named after the place where Johann Gramp planted his first vines on the banks of Jacob's Creek in 1847. In doing so, Johann founded the Barossa Valley's first commercial vineyard, the Gramp & Sons business and a history of winemaking innovation that dates back 170 years.

The wines are crafted with great care, with consumers' tastes at the forefront of the winemakers' mind. Having earned over 7,000 medals at wine shows across the brand's portfolio over the last 30 years, Jacob's Creek wines are trusted by consumers for their genuine quality.

www.jacobscreek.com

Jacob's Creek' is a trademark of Pernod Ricard Winemakers Pty Ltd.

Enjoy Jacob's Creek wines responsibly.

Follow us:

jacobscreek doublebarrel twobarrelsonesoul

Twitter: @JacobsCreek

Facebook:facebook.com/jacobscreek

Instagram: @jacobscreekwine

YouTube:youtube.com/JacobsCreekWine

Media contact:

Prue Bartholomaeus

Global Brand Communications Manager

Pernod Ricard Winemakers

T: +61 2 8874 8391 M: +61 438 565 077

Prudence.Bartholomaeus@pernod-ricard.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/591796/Chris_Hemsworth.jpg