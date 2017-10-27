Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-10-27 11:15 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided today, on October 27, 2017 to make an exception from requirements of Listing Rules point 6.2. and 6.3. to EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS, approve its application and to list its up to 3,222,535 shares with nominal value of EUR 10 (EfTEN Real Estate Fund III share, ISIN code: EE3100127242) on Baltic Main List after the following conditions are met:



-- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in the prospectus and the results of the offering are disclosed; -- offer shares have been transferred to the securities accounts of investors in Estonian Securities Register if the offer has been successful; -- share capital increase has been registered in Commercial Register if the offer has been successful; -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the respective report to the exchange.



The first listing day of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS shares will be December 1, 2017 if the aforementioned conditions are met. Or two days after the share capital increase and submission of aforementioned report in case share capital increase has not been registered in Commercial Register by November 30, 2017.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.