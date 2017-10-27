

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares rose notably on Friday, with a weaker euro and solid earnings updates from the likes of Linde and Volkswagen supporting underlying sentiment.



The euro extended weakness into a second day after the European Central Bank pledged to continue with bond purchases beyond September 2018 despite strong growth.



The benchmark DAX was up 93 points or 0.71 percent at 13.226 in late opening deals after rallying 1.4 percent the previous day.



Chemicals group Linde jumped more than 3 percent. The company confirmed its 2017 outlook after reporting a 3 percent rise third-quarter core profit.



Automaker Volkswagen added 1.5 percent on reporting a better-than-expected 15 percent jump in third-quarter profit and lifting its profit guidance for the year.



Consumer goods maker Henkel rose half a percent after it agreed to acquire Zotos International from Japan's cosmetics company Shiseido for $485 million.



Exchange operator Deutsche Boerse advanced 1.4 percent after its Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter resigned amid an insider trading probe.



