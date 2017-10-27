Straight from Italy, retailer's new line of pastas, sauces and other authentic items will have you saying 'bravo'

Walmart and the Italian Trade Agency have come together to cook up a line of authentic Italian cuisine for customers across the U.S. The new Private Brand line, Sam's Choice Italia, serves up the rich, savory tastes of Italy at the retailer's everyday low prices. As the largest private brand player in the U.S., Walmart is focused on continually innovating products while still staying true to quality and everyday low prices.

Sam's Choice Italia features 40 products and is available now in 3,600 Walmart stores and on Walmart.com. The assortment includes boxed dinners, bagged pastas, pesto and pasta sauces, canned tomatoes, balsamic vinegar and frozen pizzas. (Photo: Business Wire)

Sam's Choice Italia features 40 products and is available now in 3,600 stores and on Walmart.com. The assortment is crafted with amore: items include boxed dinners, bagged pastas, pesto and pasta sauces, canned tomatoes, balsamic vinegar and frozen pizzas. Walmart is working with multiple large suppliers on the new line all based in Italy.

The Sam's Choice Italia line is now available at Walmart stores and on Walmart.com and additional items will continue to roll out under the Sam's Choice Italia line.

"Teaming up with the Italian Trade Agency is one of the many ways our Sam's Choice brand brings authentic gourmet foods to families across America at everyday low prices. We are fanatical about quality it's the first ingredient in everything we do," said Jack Pestello, senior vice president, Private Brands, Walmart U.S. "Sam's Choice Italia is just the latest example of how Walmart is continuing to improve and innovate our Private Brand offerings while staying true to quality and everyday low prices."

The Sam's Choice Italia products were put through extensive testing conducted at Walmart's Culinary and Innovation Center to ensure the flavors in each product stayed true to their Italian roots. This is the first time the Italian Trade Agency has worked with a U.S. retailer on a full line of private brand products.

"We are committed to bringing authentic Italian offerings to American households, so when Walmart approached us with this idea, we were immediately interested," said Michele Scannavini, president of the Italian Trade Agency. "The Sam's Choice Italia recipes have high-quality ingredients from right here in Italy, so we can guarantee an authentic Italian experience for customers."

About Walmart

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better anytime and anywhere in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, over 260 million customers and members visit our more than 11,600 stores under 59 banners in 28 countries and e-commerce websites in 11 countries. With fiscal year 2017 revenue of $485.9 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

About the Italian Trade Agency www.ice.gov.it www.italtrade.com

The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) is the governmental organization that promotes the internationalization of Italian companies, in line with the strategies of the Ministry for Economic Development. The ITA provides information, training, customized advice and promotional events organization in support of Italian and foreign businesses. In addition to its Rome headquarters, ITA operates worldwide from a network of 65 offices linked to Italian embassies and consulates. The Agency has five offices in the United States. Among other sectors, ITA's office in Chicago is in charge of promoting food and non-food items in large retail store chains. The office is always available for inquiries and support and can be reached by writing to chicago@ice.it or calling +1 312 670 4360.

