Thin Film Electronics ASA ("Thinfilm") (OSE: THIN; OTCQX: TFECY), a global leader in NFC (near field communication) mobile marketing and smart product solutions, today announced SFS Group USA, Inc. Division Construction ("SFS") as a new customer. SFS, a subsidiary of Switzerland-based SFS Group AG, is a leading global provider of mechanical fastening systems and precision components. The company will integrate Thinfilm's NFC tags into product packaging for its isoweld induction welding system, enabling customers to instantly view technical specifications, operating instructions, and other key product information onsite through the simple tap of a smartphone.

SFS will also use Thinfilm's cloud-based CNECT platform, in conjunction with the tag hardware, as part of the end-to-end NFC solution. Thinfilm's NFC tags each contain a unique identifier and fully integrate with the CNECT software, empowering SFS employees to store tag IDs, deliver custom messaging and content, view real-time tapping activity, and gain valuable customer insights through analytics.

The isoweld induction welding system serves one of the fastest growing segments of the $5.1 billion commercial roofing market in the United States. The revolutionary system helps industrial roofing contractors deliver optimal attachment and security while delivering superior service to their commercial building customers. SFS sees Thinfilm's NFC solution as a training tool, customer engagement/support channel, and loyalty platform that will further help SFS increase its share of this fast-growing market.

"When our roofing contractor customers engage with us through NFC, we are able to instantly deliver a unique mobile experience that significantly enhances the value of the isoweld system and the support we provide," said Heinz Saguer, Head of North America for SFS Division Construction. "Thinfilm's NFC solution gives us a direct connection to our most important customers and improves our ability to support them as they serve their clients."

The SFS announcement adds to a growing list for Thinfilm within the industrial market, which includes NexGen, Cratus, Socket Mobile, SpringCard, Famoco, and Holoptica.

"Our collaboration with SFS continues the expansion of Thinfilm's offering into the industrial market segment, and we're pleased that they chose our NFC solution to enhance their isoweld product," said Davor Sutija, CEO of Thinfilm. "NFC is becoming more and more attractive to industrial brands that rely on distributors and, as a result, find it difficult to connect directly with their customers. Our solution allows them to build relationships, increase loyalty, and drive additional sales."

About Thin Film Electronics ASA

Thinfilm is a global leader in NFC mobile marketing and smart-packaging solutions using printed electronics technology. The Company creates printed tags, labels, and systems that include memory, sensors, displays, and wireless communication all at a cost-per-function unmatched by conventional electronic technologies.

Thinfilm offers end-to-end mobile marketing solutions that feature hardware, label/packaging integration services, and comprehensive cloud-based management, reporting and analytics. Collectively, these components deliver a powerful 1-to-1 digital marketing platform through which brands of all sizes can connect directly with consumers, all with the simple tap of a smartphone. The resulting disintermediation of search engines, online marketplaces, and social platforms empowers brands to control messaging, enhance consumer dialogue, build loyalty, increase engagement, and drive sales.

Thinfilm's roadmap integrates technology from a strong and growing ecosystem of partners to bring intelligence to everyday, disposable items. Its mission is to effectively extend the traditional boundaries of the Internet of Things to fuel the Internet of Everything.

Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with global headquarters in Oslo, Norway; US headquarters in San Jose, California; and offices in Linköping, Sweden; San Francisco; London; and Shanghai. For more information, visit www.thinfilm.no.

About SFS Group AG

SFS is a leading global provider of mechanical fastening systems and precision components. SFS Group AG operates in the three segments Engineered Components, Fastening Systems and Distribution Logistics, which reflects the respective business models. In the Engineered Componentssegment, SFS partners with customers to develop and manufacture customized precision components, fastening solutions and assemblies. The segment has four divisions, Automotive, Electronics, Industrial and Medical, and sells its products under the SFS intec (Automotive and Industrial), Unisteel (Electronics) and Tegra Medical (Medical) brands. In the Fastening Systemssegment, which consists of the Construction and the Riveting divisions, SFS develops, manufactures and markets application-specific mechanical fastening systems under the SFS intec (Construction) and GESIPA (Riveting) brands. In the Distribution Logisticssegment with the SFS unimarket brand, SFS is a leading provider of fasteners, hand tools and power tools, hardware as well as innovative logistics solutions in Switzerland. SFS Group is a global player with manufacturing sites and distribution companies at more than 70 locations in 25 countries around the world. Sales amounted to CHF 1.437 billion in fiscal 2016 and the workforce numbered approximately 9,000. For further information visit www.sfs.biz

