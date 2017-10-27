An independent review into the cost of energy across the UK supply was published earlier this week. The review has seen a mixed response from the renewables segment, and has been criticized by industry bodies for failing to recognize the opportunities presented by a decentralized energy system focused on renewables.

Professor Dieter Helm was commissioned in August by the UK Government to put together an independent review into reducing costs across the electricity supply chain. On Wednesday of this week, Helm published his findings in the form of a report entitled Cost of Energy Review.

"Homes and business depend upon reliable, affordable power and the government is ambitious in its plans to keep costs as low as possible for them over the coming decades," stated Business and Energy Secretary Greg Clark, announcing the publication of the report. "We are already taking significant steps to upgrade our energy infrastructure as part of the Industrial Strategy and have published draft legislation to cap poor value energy tariffs helping millions of consumers across Britain. I am grateful to Professor Helm for his forensic examination. We will now carefully consider his findings."

Among the reports key findings are that consumers have not yet seen the full benefit of falling generation costs, due to legacy costs, regulation and the continued exercise of market power. Helm recommends increased use of capacity auctions and a higher carbon price, with the phasing out of FITs and low carbon contracts for difference.

