AMD Stock: Eyeing Key Technical IndicatorsAdvanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reported earnings after the close of trade on October 24, and it beat on both the top and bottom lines, which seems like a reason for celebration. It should have translated into higher AMD stock prices but that is not exactly how it went down.Instead, Advanced Micro Devices stock sold off following its earnings announcement and is currently down by 10.68%. My understanding and the reason why the stock sold off is that there are some concerns with earnings, specifically having to do with a resolution involving patent disputes. The exact details with regards to the resolution.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...