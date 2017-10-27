

AKRON (dpa-AFX) - The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) revealed earnings for third quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $254 million, or $0.70 per share. This was lower than $266 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $3.92 billion. This was up from $3.85 billion last year.



The Goodyear Tire & Rubber earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $254 Mln. vs. $266 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.5% -EPS (Q3): $0.70 vs. $1.17 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -40.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q3): $3.92 Bln vs. $3.85 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.8%



