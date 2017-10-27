Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-10-27 14:08 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend trading in AB "Baltic Mill" bonds (BMLB045017FA , ISIN code LT0000402778) from 31-10-2017 (inclusive).



The trading will be suspended due to bonds redemption on 03-11-2017.



These bonds will be removed from the First North market following the provision of item 36 of the Rules of the First North in Lithuania.



