

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) released earnings for its third quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $3.97 billion, or $0.93 per share. This was higher than $2.65 billion, or $0.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.8% to $66.17 billion. This was up from $58.68 billion last year.



Exxon Mobil Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $3.97 Bln. vs. $2.65 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 49.8% -EPS (Q3): $0.93 vs. $0.63 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 47.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q3): $66.17 Bln vs. $58.68 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.8%



