

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures continued to fall Friday ahead of a crucual reading on the U.S. economy.



Gold was down $3 at $1266 an ounce, the lowest since August. The precious metal has lost some of its safe haven appeal due to a stronger U.S. dollar and surging stocks.



The Commerce Department's Gross Domestic Product Index for the third quarter will be published at 8.30 am ET. Economists are looking for growth of 2.5 percent, compared to 3.1 percent in the previous quarter.



The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment survey for October will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 101.0, almost in line with 101.1 in the prior month.



Reports say Federal Reseve Chair Janet Yellen is unlikely to keep her job and will be replaced by President Donald Trump's preferred choice Jerome Powell. The president's decision is expected before he leaves for Asia in early November.



