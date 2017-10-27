NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/17 -- NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CSE: IN) (OTCQB: IMLFF), a client of NNW specializing in the development of novel therapeutics leveraging the pharmacological benefits of cannabinoids.

The publication, titled, "Innovative Biotechnology Companies are Transforming Cannabis-based Medical Products," discusses some innovative biotech companies bringing new functions of CBD to light through advanced technology.

To view the full publication, visit:

https://www.networknewswire.com/innovative-biotechnology-companies-transforming-cannabis-based-medical-products/

"Many biotech companies are taking advantage of widespread interest and acceptance of the potential for cannabis-based products to treat a range of medical disorders. These forward-thinking companies are developing proprietary systems and delivery methods to drive their research and development programs for a leading position in industry breakthroughs. Chief among them is InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CSE: IN) (OTCQB: IMLFF) (IMLFF Profile), which has made groundbreaking progress in the pre-clinical research and development of cannabinoids with its innovative proprietary biosynthesis process.

"Companies, like InMed, that use biosynthesis for cannabinoid production can produce all of the active ingredients needed for their drugs in-house, eliminating the huge expenses of cannabis growing facilities and addressing other concerns. By eliminating the need for fertilizers and pesticides used in agriculture-based processing, biosynthesis is also a more eco-friendly and less harmful production methodology.

"By leveraging its proprietary systems for bioinformatics and biosynthesis, InMed retains full control over its systems and processes, making it far easier to predict clinical outcomes. The company is scaling up its manufacturing process to complement its biosynthetic cannabinoid development program and to accommodate other biotechs in their cannabinoid-based medical product developments."

About InMed

InMed is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the research and development of novel, cannabinoid-based prescription drug therapies utilizing novel drug delivery systems. InMed conducts research, discovery, preclinical, clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial development activities for its product candidates. InMed's proprietary bioinformatics database assessment tool, the biosynthesis manufacturing process and its drug development programs are the fundamental value drivers of the company.

For more information, visit www.InMedPharma.com.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

NNW Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Email Contact



