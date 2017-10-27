LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/17 -- Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: AGTK) www.AgritekHoldings.com, a fully integrated, active real estate investor for the cannabis sector and consultant for multiple cannabis brands today announced that the Company will be debuting its' newly licensed brand Microdose Strips (www.MicrodoseStrips.com), a sublingual, or oral strip wellness product as a THC and CBD oral tab in single dose packages. The product will be available and sold at the Hemp Con Halloweed Fest near San Francisco starting on October 27th through the 29th. The brand will be exclusively offered by "Herbi", a licensed mobile dispensary partner and distributor of Agritek products and brands.

The new Microdose Strips (www.microdosestrips.com) are a discreet, dose controlled, evaporating oral strip which offer a unique and smoke-free alternative to patients initially residing and holding medical recommendations in California. The medicated oral strips are now being distributed to dispensaries and delivery services, sold in a single pack and eventually multi-packs. Doses for one oral strip will consist of 10mg and 50mg strips, and are manufactured through a consistent organic sun growth cannabis base. The strip is utilized by being placed under the tongue or between the cheek and gum of the mouth with the strip dissolving directly into the bloodstream.

The Microdose Strips designed exclusively for Agritek are available in Indica and Sativa strains and for the first time being launched nationally as a CBD brand through licensed manufacturers. As previously stated, Agritek will receive a flat fee for brand license and package, with distribution and manufacturing being fulfilled through its' licensed manufacturing, dispensary and delivery partners in California. The product will sell for between $8.00 and $12.00 depending on dose to dispensaries with Agritek receiving a flat fee for packaging and brand name.

"HempCon Halloweed fest is the perfect venue to launch our unique Microdose Strips brand in San Francisco. Our licensed distribution partner 'Herbi' will be offering free giveaways as well as discounts during the HempCon event. Md Strips are a unique medical alternative to both smoking and vaping and are a completely discreet product sold by our licensed vendors on behalf of patients. We are proud to be one of the first public companies in the cannabis sector to create packaging and alternative medicines on behalf of real patients suffering from effects of chemotherapy to multiple diseases that need an alternative to smoking or vaping. Our scientific approach to this marketplace truly separates us from most in our sector. We plan for MicroDose Strips to become an important medical brand and rising trend for a safe, discreet alternative to smoking or vaping as an effective medical sublingual application for cannabis in multiple jurisdictions," stated B. Michael Friedman, CEO of Agritek Holdings, Inc.

About Agritek Holdings, Inc.

Agritek Holdings, Inc., (www.AgritekHoldings.com) a pioneer within the medicinal marijuana space, provides innovative technology and agricultural solutions for both the medicinal and recreational cannabis industry. Agritek Holdings, Inc. presently owns or manages property in Colorado, Washington State, Puerto Rico and Canada and has licenses with permitted facilities in California approved for cultivation as well as manufacturing capabilities. The company owns several Hemp and cannabis brands for distribution including "Hemp Pops", Hemp oil wellness products and "California Premiums". Agritek Holdings Inc. does not directly grow, harvest, or distribute or sell cannabis or any substances that violate or contravene United States law or the Controlled Substances Act, nor does it intend to do so in the future.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER:

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Agritek Holdings, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

Contact:

Agritek Holdings Inc.

www.AgritekHoldings.com

305.721.2727

info@agritekholdings.com



