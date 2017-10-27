

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - Oil company Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) on Friday reported a 50 percent surge in profit for the third quarter from last year, as commodity prices improved and performance in the upstream and downstream segments strengthened. Both revenue and earnings per share for the quarter beat analysts' expectations.



Irving, Texas-based Exxon Mobil's third-quarter net income was $3.97 billion or $0.93 per share, up from $2.65 billion or $0.63 per share in the prior-year quarter.



On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.86 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.



The company noted that impacts related to Hurricane Harvey reduced earnings by an estimated $0.04 per share.



Total revenues and other income for the quarter grew to $66.17 billion from $58.68 billion last year. Analysts were looking for revenue of $63.39 billion.



Oil-equivalent production was 3.9 million barrels per day, up 2 percent from the prior year. Excluding entitlement effects and divestments, oil-equivalent production remained at 2 percent higher than the prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX