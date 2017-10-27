Global Hospital Cancer Immunotherapy Artificial Intelligence Market 2017-2023: Ability of AI Solutions To Discover Schemas in Large Databases

DUBLIN, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Artificial Intelligence for Hospital Cancer Immunotherapy: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide 2017 - 2023" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Cancer immunotherapy hospital artificial intelligence market system shipments at $7.4 billion in 2017 are forecast to reach $49.4 billion dollars, worldwide by 2023

These artificial intelligence systems represent a very specialized type of care delivery. Steady growth is anticipated because the severely ill patients with advanced cancer disease can be treated successfully with immunotherapy.Automated cancer immunotherapies from IBM Watson are implemented with artificial intelligence that looks at patient samples to detect the genetic characteristics of the cancer and isolate the immune particularities of the patient. Systems are able to take a multi-disciplinary integrated approach to looking at imaging and scans. The analysis of patient records, looking for effectiveness of particular treatments is more work than a human can do, the quantity of data is too high, so the artificial intelligence is being used to do that.

Memorial Sloan Kettering physician-scientists are among leaders in the field developing groundbreaking immune therapies that are helping to treat several forms of advanced cancer that were previously untreatable. These scientists have played a lead role in developing and testing the immunotherapy drugs known as checkpoint inhibitors that release the brakes on the immune system.



Hospital care management can leverage artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence is useful for providing highly tailored insights about individual patients for the purpose of personalizing immunotherapy care delivery. Artificial intelligence is useful for helping providers effectively address healthcare delivery because it details genetic specificity regarding individual patients.



The intersection of healthcare and artificial intelligence represents a market opportunity. New strategies are being developed by companies to bring A.I. to healthcare. The business challenges around those efforts are being addressed collectively in partnerships and in forums to bring the technology into the market. Artificial intelligence has an impact on patients, doctors, hospitals, clinical facilities, and the healthcare industry overall.



The ability of an intelligent system to learn from data without upfront human intervention brings significant change to the healthcare delivery system. It relies on the use of unsupervised and semisupervised machine learning techniques. Segmentation, dimensionality reduction, anomaly detection and pattern recognition are replacing supervised manual techniques for diagnosis and care delivery.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Cancer Immunotherapy Artificial Intelligence Market Description and Market Dynamics:

1.1 Artificial Intelligence Very Big Breakthrough in Cancer Immunotherapy

1.2 Ability of AI Solutions To Discover Schemas in Large Databases



2. Cancer Immunotherapeutic Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Driving Forces

2.1 Cancer Immunotherapeutic Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Driving Forces

2.2 Artificial Intelligence Oncology Treatment Market Shares:

2.3 Cancer Immunotherapy Artificial Intelligence for Hospitals Market Forecasts:

2.4 Worldwide Checkpoint Inhibitor and Oncology Treatment Market Forecasts

2.5 Cancer Statistics

2.5.1 Cancer Among The Leading Causes Of Death Worldwide

2.6 Hospital Artificial Intelligence (AI) Challenges

2.7 Hospital Artificial Intelligence Software Prices:

2.8 Hospital Artificial Intelligence Regional Segments:



3. Cancer Immunotherapy Hospital Artificial Intelligence Products

3.1 Memorial Sloan Kettering

3.1.1 Memorial Sloan Kettering Parker Institute

3.1.2 CAR T Immunotherapy

3.1.2 T-Cell Therapies from Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb

3.1.3 Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Diagnostic Test, MSK-IMPACT

3.1.4 Memorial Sloan Kettering Intensified Tumor Testing

3.1.5 Memorial Sloan Kettering Effective Sequencing

3.1.6 Memorial Sloan Kettering Actionable the most important cancer geneTargets

3.2 MD Anderson Immune Therapy

3.2.1 MD Anderson Immune Therapy

3.2.2 MD Anderson Personalized Therapy TNBC Cancer Trials

3.3 Partners Dana Farber Immunotherapy

3.3.1 Advanced Melanoma Has Been The Test Case For The Study Of Immune Checkpoint-Inhibiting Therapy

3.4 Partners HealthCare, IBM, and GE Healthcare

3.5 IBM Watson

3.5.1 IBM Genomic And Immunotherapy Supercomputing for Patient Management

3.5.2 Mayo Clinic and IBM Watson

3.6 Google's AI Subsidiary DeepMind is Partnering With Another UK hospital

3.7 Prognos



4. Hospital Artificial Intelligence Research and Technology

4.1 IBM AI Research

4.1.1 Neural Representation of Sketch Drawings

4.1.2 IBM Watson Health And Broad Institute Launch Major Research Initiative To Study Why Cancers Become Drug Resistant

4.1.3 IBM and Quest Diagnostics

4.2 Research at Google

4.3 Google and Nvidia Artificial Intelligence



5. Hospital Artificial Intelligence Companies

5.1 Alphabet / Google

5.1.1 Google Artificial Intelligence Subsidiary DeepMind Healthcare Initiative

5.2 Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard

5.3 Foundation Medicine, 88, ?, >120k, 88, ?, >30, 88, ?, >200

5.3.1 Foundation Medicine

5.4 General Electric (GE)

5.4.1 General Electric Revenue by Segment

5.4.2 GE Healthcare and Massachusetts General Artificial Intelligence

5.5 Gritstone Oncology

5.6 IBM

5.6.1 IBM Watson Health

5.6.2 IBM Active in BWH, MGH Partnership To Advance Artificial Intelligence In Health Care

5.6.3 IBM Watson Artificial Intelligence for Oncology

5.6.4 IBM Watson Genomics by Quest Diagnostics

5.6.5 IBM Watson Healthcare Revenue

5.6.6 IBM Watson Solutions Software Healthcare Revenue

5.7 Juno Therapeutics

5.7.1 Juno Therapeutics Power Of Individualized Cancer Treatment

5.7.2 Juno Therapeutics CAR and TCR Technologies

5.8 Myriad Genetics

5.9 Nvidia

5.9.1 NVIDIA

5.9.2 Nvidia Revenue

5.7.3 Nvidia Customer HeartFlow Medical Technology

5.10 Pfizer

5.11 Prognos

5.11.1 Coding Healthcare Datasets Full Of Unstructured Text

5.12 Quest Diagnostics

5.12.1 IBM Personalized Healthcare: Watson Genomics from Quest Diagnostics

5.12.2 Quest Diagnostics Revenue

5.13 Safeguard Scientifics Announces Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results

5.13.1 Safeguard Scientifics Prognos DxCloud



6. Research Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2td252/artificial





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

