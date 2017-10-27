Solar Energy Corporation India (SECI), on behalf of Coal India limited (CIL) has invited bids for two 100 MW solar power plants. The government authority will clarify the bidding requirement in a meeting to be held on November 13 in Kolkata.

The Northern Coalfields limited (NCL) & South-Eastern Coalfields limited (SECL) - subsidiaries of Coal India limited (CIL), have envisaged the execution of green energy by way of 200 MW installation at Neemuch and Mandasur Solar Park, in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

SECI, ...

