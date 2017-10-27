

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were slightly lower Friday morning as traders locked in profits ahead of the weekly U.S rig count report.



WTI light sweet crude oil was down 17 cents at $52.48 a barrel, easing from multi-month highs. Prices have risen of late as OPEC proclaimed its determination to end the global supply glut next year. Oil has consolidated above the $50 mark, and could creep toward $60 if the global demand outlook continues to improve.



The Baker Hughes North American rig count that tracks weekly changes in the number of active operating oil & gas rigs will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. In the previous week, the North American Rig count was 1115, while the U.S. rig counts were 913. Rig counts have fallen three weeks in a row, but are up sharpy this year.



The Commerce Department's Gross Domestic Product Index for the third quarter will be published at 8.30 am ET. Economists are looking for growth of 2.5 percent, compared to 3.1 percent in the previous quarter.



The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment survey for October will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 101.0, almost in line with 101.1 in the prior month.



