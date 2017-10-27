The Board of Directors of GN Store Nord A/S has set the following dates for the release of the annual report, interim reports as well as the annual general meeting in 2018:



Annual Report 2017 February 7, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Annual general meeting March 13, 2018 at GN headquarters, Ballerup* -------------------------------------------------------------------- Interim Report Q1 2018 May 2, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Interim Report Q2 2018 August 22, 2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Interim Report Q3 2018 November 15, 2018 --------------------------------------------------------------------



* Proposals to the agenda for the GN Store Nord Annual General Meeting must be submitted no later than six weeks before the meeting (i.e. January 29, 2018)



For further information, please contact:



Investors and analysts Peter Justesen VP - Investor Relations & Treasury Tel: +45 45 75 87 16



Press and the media Lars Otto Andersen-Lange Group Media Manager Tel: +45 45 75 02 55



About GN Group GN Group is a global leader in intelligent audio solutions that let you hear more, do more and be more than you ever thought possible. We transform lives through the power of sound: Smart Hearing aids that enhance the lives of people with hearing loss; integrated headset and communications solutions that assist professionals in all types of businesses to be more productive; wireless headsets and earbuds designed to support any lifestyle - from sports enthusiasts to commuters and office workers.



With world leading expertise in the human ear, sound, wireless technology and miniaturization, GN's innovative and intelligent audio solutions are marketed by the brands Jabra, ReSound, Beltone and Interton in 100 countries across the world. Founded in 1869, the GN Group today has more than 5,000 employees and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).



