Neste Oyj: Neste Corporation - Notification of Managers' Transactions, Kammonen

Neste Corporation

Managers' Transactions

27 October 2017 at 3.30 pm (EET)

Neste Corporation - Notification of Managers' Transactions, Kammonen

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Kammonen, Osmo

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Neste Oyj

LEI: 5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14_20171027143324_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2017-10-27

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009013296

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction Details

(1): Volume: 200 Unit price: 47,50000 EUR

(2): Volume: 74 Unit price: 47,50000 EUR

(3): Volume: 186 Unit price: 47,50000 EUR

(4): Volume: 172 Unit price: 47,50000 EUR

(5): Volume: 125 Unit price: 47,50000 EUR

(6): Volume: 178 Unit price: 47,50000 EUR

(7): Volume: 101 Unit price: 47,50000 EUR

(8): Volume: 716 Unit price: 47,50000 EUR

(9): Volume: 2001 Unit price: 47,50000 EUR

(10): Volume: 1247 Unit price: 47,50000 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(10): Volume: 5000 Volume weighted average price: 47.50000 EUR

For additional information, please contact:

Christian Ståhlberg, General Counsel, Neste, tel. +358 10 4584251

