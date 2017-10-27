

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Commerce Department's Gross Domestic Product Index for the third quarter will be published at 8.30 am ET Friday. The economists are looking for growth consensus of 2.5 percent, compared to 3.1 percent in the previous quarter.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback rose against the euro and the franc, it held steady against the yen and the pound.



The greenback was worth 114.16 against the yen, 1.0015 against the franc, 1.3093 against the pound and 1.1610 against the euro as of 8:25 am ET.



