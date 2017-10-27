

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Shire plc (SHP.L, SHPG) reported a profit for the third-quarter 2017, compared to a loss in prior year, primarily due to higher operating income from lower expenses relating to the unwind of inventory fair value adjustments and costs related to licensing arrangements, combined with higher revenues. The company reiterated its 2017 full year guidance.



Adjusted earnings per share topped analysts' expectations, while quarterly revenues missed their estimates.



Flemming Ornskov, M.D., M.P.H., Shire Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We are reiterating our 2017 full year guidance, and I look forward to updating you on the Neuroscience strategic review by year end. I continue to be highly confident in the strength and durability of our business.'



For 2017, the company still expects earnings per ADS to be in the range of $5.65 - $6.05, non-GAAP earnings per ADS of $14.80 - $15.20, and Total product sales of $14.3 billion- $14.6 billion. Wall Street currently is looking for fiscal year 2017 earnings of $14.92 per share on annual revenues of $ 15.01.billion.



Net income for the third-quarter of 2017 was $550.8 million compared to loss of $386.8 million in the previous year. Earnings per American Depositary Shares were $1.81 compared to loss per ADS of $1.29 last year.



Non GAAP earnings per ADS increased 20% to $3.81 from the prior year's $3.17, due to higher Non GAAP operating income primarily related to higher revenues and higher gross margin. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.64 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Operating income was $709 million compared to operating loss of $406 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to lower expense relating to the unwind of inventory fair value adjustments and costs related to licensing arrangements, combined with higher revenues, partially offset by higher amortization of acquired intangible assets.



Non GAAP operating income increased 19% to $1.498 billion from last year, primarily due to higher revenues and lower expenses as a percentage of total revenues driven by operating efficiencies which were impacted by the realization of Baxalta operating expense synergies.



The company said it completed manufacturing review and identified more than $100 million in projected additional annual savings beginning in 2019 and expected to increase to $300 million annually by 2023.



The company said it is on track to file a NDA for SHP555 in chronic constipation in the fourth-quarter 2017 and a BLA for SHP643 in hereditary angioedema by late 2017 or early 2018.



Product sales increased 7% to $3.534 billion from the previous year, primarily due to strong growth from our Immunology franchise, up 32%, Neuroscience franchise, up 12% and our Hematology franchise, up 4%. Product sales also benefited from a full quarter of Ophthalmics product sales. Growth was held back by the launch of generic competition for LIALDA and a supply constraint related to CINRYZE, which negatively impacted our Internal Medicine and Genetic Diseases franchises, down 24% and 7%, respectively.



Total revenues for the quarter grew to $3.70 billion from $3.45 billion in the prior year. Wall Street expected revenues of $3.73 billion for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX