Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2017) - The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) is delighted to congratulate Ned Goodman, the exchange's Deputy Chairman, on his induction into the IIAC Investment Industry Hall of Fame. Members of the Hall of Fame are recognized for their talent and integrity as professionals in Canada's capital markets, as well as for their commitment to making a positive difference in communities outside the financial arena.

Mr. Goodman received his award October 26, 2017, at a gala dinner held by the IIAC (Investment Industry Association of Canada). The Hall of Fame also welcomed Catherine Delaney, Stephen Jarislowski, William Wilder, the late Peter Cundill, and the late John Pearce Bunting.

Mr. Goodman is the founder of Dundee Corporation, which became the home of Dynamic Funds, DundeeWealth Inc. and Dundee Realty. These companies grew to collectively oversee more than $100 billion of third-party assets.

The instrumental role Mr. Goodman played in founding Canada's first exploration flow-through partnership helped establish a framework that companies have utilized to access billions of dollars in capital, conduct exploration, and generate jobs and other benefits for rural and northern economies.

In 2016, Mr. Goodman was awarded the Order of Canada for his contributions to Canada's investment industry and for his philanthropic support for higher education, culture and health care.

Mr. Goodman joined the CSE's Board of Directors as Deputy Chairman in September 2013.

"Ned Goodman is being recognized for a career that is remarkable not only in its breadth of achievement, but its consistency in his being one of the most influential executives in Canada's financial industry," said Richard Carleton, CSE Chief Executive Officer. "As our Deputy Chairman, Ned has overseen and assisted with a period of substantial growth in listings, liquidity and capital raised by the exchange's issuers. His work in education, health care and other fields that support and inspire Canadians is also an important part of his legacy. It is a privilege for the CSE team to work with one of the leading names in Canadian capital markets, and to benefit from his guidance and insight."