

SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $1.95 billion, or $1.03 per share. This was higher than $1.28 billion, or $0.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 20.1% to $36.21 billion. This was up from $30.14 billion last year.



Chevron Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.95 Bln. vs. $1.28 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 52.3% -EPS (Q3): $1.03 vs. $0.68 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 51.5% -Revenue (Q3): $36.21 Bln vs. $30.14 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 20.1%



