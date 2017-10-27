Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Softing AG

announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Softing AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports

and quarterly/interim statements



2017-10-27 / 14:27

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and

quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group

AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Softing AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed:



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of

disclosure / German: November 02, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:

November 02, 2017 German:

https://investor.softing.com/de/news-veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte.html

English:

https://investor.softing.com/en/news-publications/financial-reports.html



Language: English

Company: Softing AG

Richard-Reitzner-Allee 6

85540 Haar

Germany

Internet: www.softing.com



