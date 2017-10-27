Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Softing AG / Preliminary
announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Softing AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports
and quarterly/interim statements
2017-10-27 / 14:27
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Softing AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed:
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of
disclosure / German: November 02, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 02, 2017 German:
https://investor.softing.com/de/news-veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte.html
English:
https://investor.softing.com/en/news-publications/financial-reports.html
2017-10-27 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Softing AG
Richard-Reitzner-Allee 6
85540 Haar
Germany
Internet: www.softing.com
End of News DGAP News Service
623431 2017-10-27
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresOctober 27, 2017 08:27 ET (12:27 GMT)
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Softing AG / Preliminary
announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Softing AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports
and quarterly/interim statements
2017-10-27 / 14:27
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Softing AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed:
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of
disclosure / German: November 02, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 02, 2017 German:
https://investor.softing.com/de/news-veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte.html
English:
https://investor.softing.com/en/news-publications/financial-reports.html
2017-10-27 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Softing AG
Richard-Reitzner-Allee 6
85540 Haar
Germany
Internet: www.softing.com
End of News DGAP News Service
623431 2017-10-27
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresOctober 27, 2017 08:27 ET (12:27 GMT)