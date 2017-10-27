

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $1.04 billion, or $2.89 per share. This was higher than $0.98 billion, or $2.70 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $1.40 billion. This was up from $1.36 billion last year.



Simon Property Group Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.04 Bln. vs. $0.98 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.1% -EPS (Q3): $2.89 vs. $2.70 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.0% -Revenue (Q3): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.36 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $11.17 to $11.22



