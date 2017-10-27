BEDMINSTER, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/17 -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PGC) (the "Company") reported record net income of $26.13 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.47 for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, compared to $19.17 million and $1.17, respectively, for the same nine month period last year, reflecting increases of $6.96 million, or 36 percent, and $0.30 per share, or 26 percent, respectively.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2017, the Company recorded net income of $10.21 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.56, compared to $7.12 million and $0.43 for the same three month period last year, reflecting increases of $3.09 million, or 43 percent, and $0.13 per share, or 30 percent, respectively.

The third quarter of 2017, when compared to the third quarter of 2016, reflected: increased net interest income (partially due to $1.2 million of recognition of deferred fees and prepayment income on two C&I credits); greater wealth management fee income (partially due to two months of fee income related to the recently acquired Murphy Capital Management ("MCM")); and a reduced provision for loan and lease losses (due to low charge-off levels and $79 million of loan sales). These positive effects were partially offset by higher operating expenses in the 2017 third quarter (partially due to two months of expenses related to MCM, as well as a full quarter of expenses related to Peapack Capital, the Bank's Equipment Finance subsidiary, which began operations in May 2017).

The following table summarizes specified financial measures for the third quarters of 2017 and 2016, respectively.

(Dollars in millions, except per share September September Increase/ data) 2017 2016 (Decrease) ---------------------------------------- --------- --------- ------------ Net interest income $ 29.99 $ 24.27 $ 5.72 24% Provision for loan and lease losses $ .40 $ 2.10 $(1.70) -81% Pretax income $ 16.46 $ 11.54 $ 4.92 43% Net income $ 10.21 $ 7.12 $ 3.09 43% Diluted EPS $ 0.56 $ 0.43 $ 0.13 30% Total revenue $ 38.82 $ 31.80 $ 7.02 22% Return on average assets 0.97% 0.77% 0.20 Return on average equity 11.09% 9.44% 1.65 Efficiency ratio (A) 56.62% 57.58% (0.96) Book value per share $ 20.86 $ 18.24 $ 2.62 14% Tang book value per share (A) $ 20.03 $ 18.05 $ 1.98 11% (A) See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation table beginning on page 24

Douglas L. Kennedy, President and CEO, said, "We had a very strong start to 2017, and that continued right through the third quarter of 2017. We continue to successfully execute on our strategic plan -- Expanding Our Reach."

Select third quarter highlights follow:

Growth in diluted EPS for Q3 2017 when compared to Q3 2016 was $0.13 per share, or 30 percent.

As previously announced, effective August 1, 2017, the Bank completed its acquisition of MCM, a registered investment advisory firm ("RIA"), based in Gladstone, NJ.

At September 30, 2017, the market value of assets under administration (AUA) at the Private Wealth Management Division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank (the "Bank") increased $1.3 billion to $4.8 billion from $3.5 billion at September 30, 2016, reflecting growth of 37 percent. The acquisition of MCM contributed approximately $900 million of AUA at September 30, 2017.

Fee income from the Private Wealth Management Division totaled $5.8 million for the third quarter of 2017, compared to $4.4 million for the same quarter in 2016, reflecting growth of 31 percent. Wealth management fee income, comprising nearly 15 percent of the Company's total revenue, contributes significantly to the Company's diversified revenue sources.

As previously announced on September 14, 2017, the Company announced its agreement to acquire Quadrant Capital Management, a RIA, headquartered in Fairfield, NJ which is expected to add approximately $400 million in AUA upon the closing expected in the fourth quarter of 2017.

During the third quarter of 2017, the Company employed loan sales as a balance sheet management strategy, while improving returns. The $79 million of lower-yielding multifamily and residential mortgage loan sales generally funded increases in commercial and other loans, resulting in planned minimal net loan growth during the quarter.

Loans at September 30, 2017 totaled $3.67 billion. This reflected net growth of $404 million (12 percent) when compared to $3.27 billion of loans at September 30, 2016.

Commercial & Industrial (C&I) loans at September 30, 2017 totaled $846 million. This reflected net growth of $45 million compared to the prior quarter (6 percent compared to the prior quarter or 22 percent on an annualized basis), and net growth of $248 million (41 percent) when compared to $598 million in C&I loans at September 30, 2016.

Total "customer" deposit balances (defined as deposits excluding brokered CDs and brokered "overnight" interest-bearing demand deposits) totaled $3.40 billion at September 30, 2017. This reflected net growth of $86 million compared to the prior quarter (3 percent compared to the prior quarter or 10 percent on an annualized basis), and reflected growth of $393 million (13 percent) when compared to $3.01 billion of total "customer" deposit balances at September 30, 2016.

Asset quality metrics continued to be strong at September 30, 2017. Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2017, declining slightly from the June 30, 2017 level, were just $15.5 million, or 0.37 percent of total assets. Total loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing were $589 thousand, or 0.02 percent of total loans at September 30, 2017.

The Company's book value per share at September 30, 2017 of $20.86 reflected improvement when compared to $18.24 at September 30, 2016. Year over year growth in book value per share totaled $2.62 or 14 percent.

Net Interest Income / Net Interest Margin

Net interest income and net interest margin were $29.99 million and 2.95 percent for the third quarter of 2017, compared to $26.97 million and 2.76 percent for the second quarter of 2017, and compared to $24.27 million and 2.74 percent for the same quarter last year, reflecting growth in net interest income of $5.72 million or 24 percent when compared to the same prior year period. Net interest income for the third quarter of 2017 benefitted from $1.2 million of recognition of deferred fees and prepayment premiums on two C&I credits and from loan growth during 2016 and into 2017, as well as benefitting slightly from the recent Federal Reserve rate hikes. The September 2017 quarter also included approximately $1.2 million of prepayment premiums received on the prepayment of certain multifamily loans, reflecting an increase from $780 thousand for the June 2017 quarter and $507 thousand for the September 2016 quarter.

Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2017 increased when compared to the second quarter of 2017, and the same quarter of 2016. The increase was due to the recognition of the deferred fees and increased prepayment premiums noted above, as well as the effect of the increased market rates on our adjustable rate assets, partially offset by the increased cost of deposits.

Net interest margin is also affected by the maintenance of liquid assets on the Company's balance sheet. Mr. Kennedy said, "In addition to approximately $400 million of cash, cash equivalents and investment securities on our balance sheet, we also have over $1.2 billion of secured funding available from the Federal Home Loan Bank, of which we only have $50 million drawn as of September 30, 2017."

The Company's interest rate sensitivity models indicate that the Company's net interest income and margin would continue to improve slightly in a rising interest rate environment, but such income and margin may also be impacted by competitive pressures in attracting new loans and deposits.

Wealth Management Business

In the September 2017 quarter, the Bank's wealth management business generated $5.79 million in fee income compared to $5.09 million for the June 2017 quarter, and $4.44 million for the September 2016 quarter.

The September 2017 quarter included approximately $900 thousand of income related to MCM, which was acquired effective August 1, 2017. The September 2017 quarter also included increased "recurring type" fee income (tied principally to asset management fees and custody fees), which was due to net inflows from new business, a healthy equity market which resulted in positive market action in client portfolios as well as additions to accounts from existing clients, all partially offset by normal levels of disbursements and outflows. Relative to the June 2017 quarter, the September 2017 quarter included reduced tax preparation fees, as such fees are seasonally high in the second quarter of each year.

The market value of the AUA of the wealth management division was $4.8 billion at September 30, 2017 an increase of $1.3 billion, or 37 percent, from $3.5 billion at September 30, 2016. The acquisition of MCM contributed approximately $900 million of AUA at September 30, 2017.

John P. Babcock, President of the PGB Private Wealth Management Division, said, "We were pleased to consummate the acquisition of MCM, as well as announce the agreement to acquire Quadrant Capital Management, with a planned closing in the fourth quarter of 2017. Our new business pipeline continues to be robust and we expect continued growth in our client base, the expansion of existing relationships and further pursuit of potential strategic acquisitions of wealth management firms."

Mr. Babcock went on to say, "Our differentiator continues to be our personalized, pro-active advice led approach, and the quality of our people. We combine investment, tax, financial, fiduciary, banking and lending capabilities into one integrated plan that helps our clients achieve their goals and objectives."

Loan Originations / Loans

During the third quarter of 2017, the Company employed loan sales as a balance sheet management strategy, while improving returns. The $79 million of lower-yielding multifamily and residential mortgage loan sales generally funded increases in commercial and other loans, resulting in planned minimal net loan growth during the third quarter of 2017.

At September 30, 2017, loans totaled $3.67 billion, compared to $3.31 billion at December 31, 2016 and compared to $3.27 billion at September 30, 2016, representing net increases of $356 million compared to the December 2016 year end (11 percent or 14 percent on an annualized basis), and $404 million (12 percent) compared to a year ago at September 30, 2016.

Mr. Kennedy noted, "We actively managed our loan portfolio during this past quarter by selling off lower yielding loans, to fund higher yielding production. And we utilized our deposit growth to pay down wholesale borrowings. We continue to believe we have a very high quality loan portfolio, as evidenced by very strong asset quality metrics."

For the quarter ended September 30, 2017, residential mortgage loans decreased $6 million to $605 million when compared to the June 2017 quarter. During the September 2017 quarter, approximately $13 million of residential mortgage portfolio loans were sold with servicing retained. From September 30, 2016 to September 30, 2017, residential mortgage loans grew $105 million, or 21 percent.

For the September 2017 quarter, commercial real estate mortgage loans (not including multifamily loans) grew $16 million to $625 million when compared to the June 2017 quarter (3 percent or 10 percent on an annualized basis). From September 30, 2016 to September 30, 2017 commercial real estate mortgage loans grew $128 million, or 26 percent.

At September 30, 2017, the multifamily mortgage loan portfolio totaled $1.44 billion (or 39 percent of total loans), decreasing from $1.50 billion (or 41 percent of total loans) at June 30, 2017 and $1.54 billion (or 47 percent of total loans) at September 30, 2016. During the September 2017 quarter the Company sold $66 million of multifamily mortgage loans on a servicing retained basis.

Mr. Kennedy said, "As I note each quarter, we have been actively managing our balance sheet such that multifamily loans decline as a percentage of the overall loan portfolio and C&I loans become a larger percentage of the overall loan portfolio. We have continued to make significant progress on this front."

For the quarter ended September 30, 2017, commercial loans grew $45 million to $846 million when compared to the June 2017 quarter. From September 30, 2016 to September 30, 2017 commercial loans grew $248 million, or 41 percent. At September 30, 2017 the commercial loan portfolio comprised 23 percent of the overall loan portfolio up from 22 percent at June 30, 2017, and up from 18 percent one year ago at September 30, 2016.

Mr. Kennedy said, "We have seen, and believe we will continue to see, our C&I client base and corresponding loan portfolio grow. Additionally, as announced in April 2017, we were successful in bringing on a team of very experienced bankers to focus on equipment financing, and $56 million of volume has been funded since inception. While this team has been successfully integrated and has begun producing somewhat quicker than previously assumed, we still generally expect that revenue and profitability related to this group will lag related expenses by several quarters."

Mr. Kennedy went on to say, "Our private banking business model of addressing the sophisticated needs and expectations of successful business owners and entrepreneurs is being well received. The ability to engage in high level strategic debt, capital and valuation analysis coupled with succession, estate and wealth planning strategies, enables us to provide a unique boutique level of service to business owners and middle market clients."

Eric H. Waser, Head of Commercial Banking, noted, "We are extremely pleased with how our 'Advice Led' approach is capturing the attention of the business community."

Deposits / Funding / Balance Sheet Management

During the September 2017 quarter, as noted previously, net loans were managed basically flat to the June 30, 2017 level, as $79 million of lower-yielding multifamily and residential mortgage loan sales generally funded increases in commercial and other loans, while customer deposit growth of $86 million, net (principally interest-bearing checking and retail certificates of deposit) and capital of $23 million funded the paydown of wholesale borrowings of $96 million, as well as funding the purchase price of MCM.

Brokered interest-bearing demand ("overnight") deposits totaled $180 million at September 30, 2017, and June 30, 2017 down $20 million from $200 million at September 30, 2016. The interest rate paid on these deposits provided an attractive funding source and allowed the Bank to engage in interest rate swaps as part of its asset-liability interest rate risk management. As of September 30, 2017, the Company had transacted pay fixed, receive floating interest rate swaps totaling $180 million in notional amount. The Company ensures ample available collateralized liquidity as a backup to these short term brokered deposits.

Mr. Kennedy noted, "The Company will continue to focus on providing high touch client service, a key element in growing its personal commercial core deposit base. We expect that our full array of treasury management capabilities, including our new Treasury Management platform and our new escrow management product software, as well as added treasury management sales professionals and private bankers, will help us grow commercial deposits."

Mr. Kennedy added, "Our overall balance sheet growth will be governed by our continued ability to generate economical core deposits. We will be intently focused on fully utilizing our enhanced in-house relationship-based loan profitability model to manage the origination of loans with competitive risk-adjusted returns."

Other Noninterest Income

The Company's total noninterest income for the September 2017 quarter totaled $8.83 million, or 23 percent of total revenue, compared to $8.17 million for the June 2017 quarter and to $7.54 million for the September 2016 quarter. Noninterest income, excluding wealth management fee income, totaled $3.04 million, $3.09 million, and $3.10 million for the September 2017, June 2017, and September 2016 quarters, respectively.

The September 2017 quarter included $141 thousand of income from the sale of newly originated residential mortgage loans (mortgage banking), compared to $91 thousand for the June 2017 quarter, and $383 thousand for the September 2016 quarter. Originations of residential mortgage loans for sale were lower in the 2017 quarterly periods, compared to the prior year periods.

Gain on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value was $34 thousand for the third quarter of 2017. The Company did not sell any loans during the June 2017 quarter. The gain on sales of loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value during the September 2016 quarter was $256 thousand. The Company sold loans in the September 2017 quarter, however the sales focused on lower-yielding loans, and with servicing retained, thus the gain on sale was lower in the 2017 period.

The third quarter of 2017 included $493 thousand of income related to the Company's SBA lending and sale program, compared to $142 thousand generated in the June 2017 quarter, and $243 thousand in the September 2016 quarter.

The September 2017 quarter included $888 thousand of loan level, back-to-back swap income compared to $1.3 million in the June 2017 quarter and $670 thousand in the September 2016 quarter. This program provides a borrower with a fixed interest rate on a loan, while providing an adjustable rate to the Company, thus helping to manage the Company's interest rate risk, while contributing to income.

Other income for the September 2017 quarter totaled $326 thousand, compared to $396 thousand for the June 2017 quarter and to $395 thousand for the September 2016 quarter. Letter of credit fees and unused line of credit fees make up a large portion of this line item.

Operating Expenses

The Company's total operating expenses were $21.96 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, compared to $20.10 million for the June 2017 quarter and $18.17 million for the September 2016 quarter.

Compensation and employee benefits expense for the September 2017 quarter was $14.00 million compared to $12.75 million for the June 2017 quarter, and $11.52 million for the September 2016 quarter. The September 2017 quarter included a full quarter of expense related to the Equipment Finance team, and two months of expense related to MCM. Strategic hiring, normal salary increases and increased bonus/incentive accruals associated with the Company's growth, all contributed to the increases from the September 2016 quarter.

Premises and equipment expense for the September 2017 quarter was $2.95 million compared to $3.03 million for the June 2017 quarter and $2.74 million for the September 2016 quarter. The previous quarter included approximately $150 thousand of fixed asset write-offs related to upgrades at the corporate headquarters.

Other expenses for the September 2017 quarter were $4.44 million compared to $3.71 million for the June 2017 quarter and $3.10 million for the September 2016 quarter. The September 2017 quarter included approximately $500 thousand of professional fees related to the MCM acquisition, a full quarter of other expenses related to the Equipment Finance business, and two months of other operating expense related to MCM. Further, when compared to the September 2016 quarter, the September 2017 quarter included increased advertising and marketing expenses relating to various target marketing campaigns.

Income Taxes

For the September 2017 quarter, the effective income tax rate was 38.0 percent, generally in line with the 38.2 percent for the June 2017 quarter and 38.3 percent for the September 2016 quarter.

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses / Asset Quality

For the quarter ended September 30, 2017, the Company's provision for loan and lease losses was $400 thousand, compared to $2.20 million for the June 2017 quarter and $2.10 million for the September 2016 quarter. The Company's provision for loan and lease losses (and its allowance for loan and lease losses) reflect the Company's asset quality metrics and minimal net loan growth (in the September 2017 quarter due to the loan sales).

At September 30, 2017, the allowance for loan and lease losses of $35.92 million, held fairly steady at 234 percent of nonperforming loans and 0.98 percent of total loans, compared to $35.75 million at June 30, 2017, which was 229 percent of nonperforming loans and 0.98 percent of total loans, and compared to 282 percent of nonperforming loans and 0.95 percent of total loans at September 30, 2016.

Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2017 (which does not include troubled debt restructured loans that are performing in accordance with their terms) were $15.5 million, or 0.37 percent of total assets, compared to $16.0 million, or 0.38 percent of total assets, at June 30, 2017 and $11.4 million, or 0.30 percent of total assets, at September 30, 2016. Total loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing were $589 thousand at September 30, 2017, compared to $1.2 million at June 30, 2017 and $8.2 million at September 30, 2016. September 30, 2016 includes one commercial loan secured by real estate totaling $5.0 million that was 30 days past due. This loan was brought current in October 2016.

Capital / Dividends

The Company's capital position in the September 2017 quarter was benefitted by net income of $10.21 million and $9.60 million of voluntary share purchases under the Dividend Reinvestment Plan, which continues to be a source of capital for the Company.

At September 30, 2017, the Company's GAAP capital as a percent of total assets was 9.10 percent. The Company's regulatory leverage, common equity tier 1, tier 1 to risk weighted assets, and total risk based capital ratios were 8.75 percent, 10.78 percent, 10.78 percent and 13.28 percent, respectively. The Bank's regulatory leverage, common equity tier 1, tier 1 and total risk based capital ratios were 9.63 percent, 11.86 percent, 11.86 percent and 12.92 percent, respectively. The Bank's regulatory capital ratios are all above the ratios to be considered well capitalized under regulatory guidance.

On October 26, 2017, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on November 23, 2017 to shareholders of record on November 9, 2017.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $4.18 billion as of September 30, 2017. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumers, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Through its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton and Teaneck, its Private Wealth Management Division, and its branch network and online platforms, Peapack-Gladstone Bank offers an unparalleled commitment to client service.

The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management's confidence and strategies and management's expectations about new and existing programs and products, investments, relationships, opportunities and market conditions. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "expect," "look," "believe," "anticipate," "may" or similar statements or variations of such terms. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to

inability to successfully grow our business and implement our strategic plan, including an inability to generate revenues to offset the increased personnel and other costs related to the strategic plan;

the impact of anticipated higher operating expenses in 2017 and beyond;

inability to manage our growth;

inability to successfully integrate our expanded employee base;

unexpected decline in the economy, in particular in our New Jersey and New York market areas;

declines in our net interest margin caused by the low interest rate environment and highly competitive market;

declines in value in our investment portfolio;

higher than expected increases in our allowance for loan and lease losses;

higher than expected increases in loan and lease losses or in the level of nonperforming loans;

unexpected changes in interest rates;

unexpected decline in real estate values within our market areas;

legislative and regulatory actions (including the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, Basel III and related regulations) subject us to additional regulatory oversight which may result in increased compliance costs;

successful cyberattacks against our IT infrastructure and that of our IT providers;

higher than expected FDIC insurance premiums;

adverse weather conditions;

inability to successfully generate new business in new geographic markets;

inability to execute upon new business initiatives;

lack of liquidity to fund our various cash obligations;

reduction in our lower-cost funding sources;

our inability to adapt to technological changes;

claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility, environmental laws and other matters; and

other unexpected material adverse changes in our operations or earnings.

A discussion of these and other factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

(Tables to follow)

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in Thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended ---------------------------------------------------------- Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 37,491 $ 33,412 $ 31,385 $ 30,271 $ 29,844 Interest expense 7,499 6,440 5,794 5,691 5,575 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Net interest income 29,992 26,972 25,591 24,580 24,269 Provision for loan and lease losses 400 2,200 1,600 1,500 2,100 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 29,592 24,772 23,991 23,080 22,169 Wealth management fee income 5,790 5,086 4,818 4,610 4,436 Service charges and fees 816 815 771 815 812 Bank owned life insurance 343 350 322 380 340 Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (Mortgage banking) 141 91 47 197 383 Gain on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value 34 - - 353 256 Fee income related to loan level, back-to- back swaps 888 1,291 456 874 670 Gain on sale of SBA loans 493 142 155 121 243 Other income 326 396 450 322 395 Securities gains, net - - - - - ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total other income 8,831 8,171 7,019 7,672 7,535 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Salaries and employee benefits 13,996 12,751 11,913 11,480 11,515 Premises and equipment 2,945 3,033 2,816 2,903 2,736 FDIC insurance expense 583 602 686 804 814 Other expenses 4,437 3,709 3,889 3,778 3,101 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total operating expenses 21,961 20,095 19,304 18,965 18,166 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Income before income taxes 16,462 12,848 11,706 11,787 11,538 Income tax expense 6,256 4,908 3,724 4,479 4,422 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Net income $ 10,206 $ 7,940 $ 7,982 $ 7,308 $ 7,116 ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== Total revenue (A) $ 38,823 $ 35,143 $ 32,610 $ 32,252 $ 31,804 ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== Per Common Share Data: Earnings per share (basic) $ 0.57 $ 0.45 $ 0.47 $ 0.44 $ 0.43 Earnings per share (diluted) 0.56 0.45 0.46 0.43 0.43 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 17,800,153 17,505,638 17,121,631 16,770,725 16,467,654 Diluted 18,123,268 17,756,390 17,438,907 17,070,473 16,673,596 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets annualized (ROAA) 0.97% 0.79% 0.82% 0.75% 0.77% Return on average equity annualized (ROAE) 11.09% 9.06% 9.62% 9.27% 9.44% Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 2.95% 2.76% 2.71% 2.63% 2.74% Efficiency ratio (B) 56.62% 57.18% 59.20% 59.45% 57.58% Operating expenses / average assets annualized 2.10% 2.00% 1.97% 1.96% 1.98% (A) Total revenue includes net interest income plus total other income. (B) Calculated as (total operating expenses, excluding provision for losses on REO) as a percentage of (net interest income plus noninterest income less gain on securities and gain on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value). See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables beginning on page 24. PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Dollars in Thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, Change ------------------------ --------------- 2017 2016 $ % ----------- ----------- ----------- -- Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 102,288 $ 86,777 $ 15,511 18% Interest expense 19,733 14,922 4,811 32% ----------- ----------- ----------- -- Net interest income 82,555 71.855 10,700 15% Provision for loan and lease -3 losses 4,200 6,000 (1,800) 0% ----------- ----------- ----------- -- Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 78,355 65,855 12,500 19% Wealth management fee income 15,694 13,630 2,064 15% Service charges and fees 2,402 2.437 (35) -1% Bank owned life insurance 1,015 1,027 (12) -1% Gain on loans held for sale at -6 fair value (Mortgage banking) 279 813 (534) 6% Gain on loans held for sale at -9 lower of cost or fair value 34 880 (846) 6% Fee income related to loan level, 24 back-to-back swaps 2,635 764 1,871 5% Gain on sale of SBA loans 790 502 288 57% Other income 1,172 1,074 98 9% Securities gains, net -1 - 119 (119) 00% ----------- ----------- ----------- -- Total other income 24,021 21,246 2,775 13% ----------- ----------- ----------- -- Compensation and employee benefits 38,660 33,523 5,137 15% Premises and equipment 8,794 8,342 452 5% FDIC insurance expense (A) -5 1,871 3,954 (2,083) 3% Other expenses 12,035 10,328 1,707 17% ----------- ----------- ----------- -- Total operating expenses 61,360 56,147 5,213 9% ----------- ----------- ----------- -- Income before income taxes 41,016 30,954 10,062 33% Income tax expense 14,888 11,785 3,103 26% ----------- ----------- ----------- -- Net income $ 26,128 $ 19,169 $ 6,959 36% =========== =========== =========== == Total revenue (B) $ 106,576 $ 93,101 $ 13,475 14% =========== =========== =========== == Per Common Share Data: Earnings per share (basic) $ 1.49 $ 1.19 $ 0.30 25% Earnings per share (diluted) 1.47 1.17 0.30 26% Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 17,478,293 16,167,153 1,311,140 8% Diluted 17,753,731 16,347,255 1,406,476 9% Performance Ratios: Return on average assets annualized (ROAA) 0.86% 0.71% 0.15% 21% Return on average equity annualized (ROAE) 9.94% 8.79% 1.15% 13% Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 2.81% 2.78% 0.03% 1% Efficiency ratio (C) 57.59% 60.96% -3.37% -6% Operating expenses / average assets annualized 2.02% 2.09% -0.07% -3% (A) Beginning July 1, 2016, the FDIC assessment system was revised resulting in a reduction of the Company's assessment rate. The revision was a result of an amendment to small institution pricing for deposit insurance by the FDIC effective the quarter after the FDIC reserve ratio reaches 1.15%. The reserve ratio reached 1.15% effective as of the quarter ended June 30, 2016. (B) Total revenue includes net interest income plus total other income. (C) Calculated as (total operating expenses, excluding provision for losses on REO) as a percentage of (net interest income plus noninterest income less gain on securities and gain on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value). See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables beginning on page 24. PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) As of ------------------------------------------------------ Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 4,446 $ 4,119 $ 4,910 $ 24,580 $ 17,861 Federal funds sold 101 101 101 101 101 Interest-earning deposits 88,793 89,600 113,953 138,010 141,593 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total cash and cash equivalents 93,340 93,820 118,964 162,691 159,555 Securities available for sale 315,112 315,224 300,232 305,388 249,616 FHLB and FRB stock, at cost 13,589 18,487 15,436 13,813 14,093 Residential mortgage (A) 605,015 611,316 571,496 528,570 499,748 Multifamily mortgage 1,441,851 1,504,581 1,468,890 1,459,594 1,537,834 Commercial mortgage 625,467 609,444 573,253 551,233 497,267 Commercial loans (A) 845,831 800,927 687,805 637,102 598,078 Construction loans - - - 1,405 430 Consumer loans 81,671 72,943 69,802 69,654 69,222 Home equity lines of credit 68,787 67,051 68,055 65,682 62,872 Other loans 815 458 477 492 449 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total loans 3,669,437 3,666,720 3,439,778 3,313,732 3,265,900 Less: Allowances for loan and lease losses 35,915 35,751 33,610 32,208 30,616 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Net loans 3,633,522 3,630,969 3,406,168 3,281,524 3,235,284 Premises and equipment 29,832 29,806 30,113 30,371 30,223 Other real estate owned 137 373 671 534 534 Accrued interest receivable 6,803 6,776 6,823 8,153 6,383 Bank owned life insurance 44,380 44,172 43,992 43,806 43,541 Deferred tax assets, net 16,636 16,912 15,325 15,320 14,765 Goodwill and other intangible assets (B) 15,064 3,095 3,126 3,157 3,188 Other assets 7,917 6,045 6,712 13,876 17,201 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- TOTAL ASSETS $4,176,332 $4,165,679 $3,947,562 $3,878,633 $3,774,383 ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 557,117 $ 548,427 $ 528,554 $ 489,485 $ 494,204 Interest-bearing demand deposits 1,144,714 1,085,805 1,015,178 1,023,081 928,941 Savings 121,830 121,480 122,262 120,056 119,650 Money market accounts 1,046,997 1,081,366 1,049,909 1,048,494 997,572 Certificates of deposit - Retail 528,251 475,395 440,991 457,000 466,003 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Subtotal "customer" deposits 3,398,909 3,312,473 3,156,894 3,138,116 3,006,370 IB Demand - Brokered 180,000 180,000 180,000 180,000 200,000 Certificates of deposit - Brokered 83,788 88,780 93,750 93,721 93,690 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total deposits 3,662,697 3,581,253 3,430,644 3,411,837 3,300,060 Overnight borrowings - 87,000 34,550 - - Federal home loan bank advances 49,898 58,795 58,795 61,795 71,795 Capital lease obligation 9,240 9,407 9,556 9,693 9,828 Subordinated debt, net 48,862 48,829 48,796 48,764 48,731 Other liabilities 25,699 23,548 24,293 22,334 27,934 Due to brokers, securities settlements - - - - 7,003 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,796,396 3,808,832 3,606,634 3,554,423 3,465,351 Shareholders' equity 379,936 356,847 340,928 324,210 309,032 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $4,176,332 $4,165,679 $3,947,562 $3,878,633 $3,774,383 ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== Assets under administration at Peapack-Gladstone Bank's Private Wealth Management Division (market value, not included above) $ 4.8 $ 3.9 $ 3.8 $ 3.7 $ 3.5 (A) Includes loans held for sale at fair value and/or lower of cost or market. (B) Includes goodwill and intangibles from the MCM acquisition effective August 1, 2017. PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) As of ------------------------------------------------- Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 -------- -------- --------- -------- -------- Asset Quality: Loans past due over 90 days and still accruing $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Nonaccrual loans (A) 15,367 15,643 11,494 11,264 10,840 Other real estate owned 137 373 671 534 534 -------- -------- --------- -------- -------- Total nonperforming assets $ 15,504 $ 16,016 $ 12,165 $ 11,798 $ 11,374 ======== ======== ========= ======== ======== Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.42% 0.43% 0.33% 0.34% 0.34% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.37% 0.38% 0.31% 0.30% 0.30% Performing TDRs (B)(C) $ 9,658 $ 9,725 $ 15,030 $ 17,784 $ 18,078 Loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing (D) $ 589 $ 1,232 $ 622 $ 1,356 $ 8,238 Classified loans $ 44,170 $ 43,608 $ 43,002 $ 45,798 $ 49,627 Impaired loans $ 25,046 $ 25,294 $ 26,546 $ 29,071 $ 28,951 Allowance for loan and lease losses: Beginning of period $ 35,751 $ 33,610 $ 32,208 $ 30,616 $ 29,219 Provision for loan and lease losses 400 2,200 1,600 1,500 2,100 Charge-offs, net (236) (59) (198) 92 (703) -------- -------- --------- -------- -------- End of period $ 35,915 $ 35,751 $ 33,610 $ 32,208 $ 30,616 ======== ======== ========= ======== ======== ALLL to nonperforming loans 233.72% 228.54% 292.41% 285.94% 282.44% ALLL to total loans 0.98% 0.98% 0.98% 0.97% 0.95% (A) September 30, 2017 and June 30, 2017 includes one legacy commercial mortgage totaling $4.9 million. The loan was past maturity at June 30, 2017, however interest payments continued to be made. The loan is secured by real estate valued at $7.2 million as of September 2016. (B) Amounts reflect TDRs that are paying according to restructured terms. (C) Amount does not include $9.1 million at September 30, 2017, $9.6 million at June 30, 2017, $4.6 million at March 31, 2017, $4.5 million at December 31, 2016 and $4.4 million at September 30, 2016 of TDRs included in nonaccrual loans. (D) September 30, 2016 includes one commercial loan secured by real estate totaling $5.0 million that was 30 days past due at September 30, 2016 but brought current on October 4, 2016. PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) Sept 30, Dec 31, Sept 30, 2017 2016 2016 -------------- -------------- -------------- Capital Adequacy Equity to total assets (A) 9.10% 8.36% 8.19% Tangible Equity to tangible assets (B) 8.77% 8.28% 8.11% Book value per share (C) $ 20.86 $ 18.79 $ 18.24 Tangible Book Value per share (D) $ 20.03 $ 18.60 $ 18.05 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sept 30, Dec 31, Sept 30, 2017 2016 2016 -------------- -------------- -------------- Regulatory Capital - Holding Company Tier I leverage $365,300 8.75% $323,045 8.35% $308,250 8.39% Tier I capital to risk weighted assets 365,300 10.78 323,045 10.60 308,250 10.47 Common equity tier I capital ratio to risk-weighted assets 365,298 10.78 323,042 10.60 308,247 10.47 Tier I & II capital to risk- weighted assets 450,078 13.28 404,017 13.25 387,597 13.17 Regulatory Capital - Bank Tier I leverage $401,988 9.63% $360,097 9.31% $345,604 9.41% Tier I capital to risk weighted assets 401,988 11.86 360,097 11.82 345,604 11.74 Common equity tier I capital ratio to risk-weighted assets 401,986 11.86 360,094 11.82 345,601 11.74 Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets 437,904 12.92 392,305 12.87 376,220 12.78 (A) Equity to total assets is calculated as total shareholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at period end. (B) Tangible equity and tangible assets are calculated by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders' equity and total assets, respectively. Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is calculated by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables beginning on page 24. (C) Book value per common share is calculated by dividing shareholders' equity by period end common shares outstanding. (D) Tangible book value per share is different than book value per share because it excludes intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible equity by period end common shares outstanding. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation tables beginning on page 24. PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION LOANS CLOSED (Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited) For the Quarters Ended --------------------------------------------- Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 -------- -------- --------- -------- -------- Residential loans retained $ 22,322 $ 54,833 $ 64,831 $ 53,324 $ 43,284 Residential loans sold 10,596 6,491 3,115 11,429 25,128 -------- -------- --------- -------- -------- Total residential loans 32,918 61,324 67,946 64,753 68,412 Commercial real estate 24,870 46,931 33,216 56,793 56,799 Multifamily 85,488 78,824 47,125 26,300 74,450 Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B) 131,321 158,476 128,130 78,038 59,698 SBA 4,560 3,900 1,700 2,050 3,025 Wealth lines of credit (A) 15,200 14,905 7,200 2,400 1,200 -------- -------- --------- -------- -------- Total commercial loans 261,439 303,036 217,371 165,581 195,172 Installment loans 1,967 2,075 2,146 1,826 1,591 Home equity lines of credit (A) 6,879 5,444 6,973 5,878 7,064 -------- -------- --------- -------- -------- Total loans closed $303,203 $371,879 $ 294,436 $238,038 $272,239 ======== ======== ========= ======== ======== For the Nine Months Ended ------------------------- Sept 30, Sept 30, 2017 2016 ------------ ------------ Residential loans retained $ 141,986 $ 93,543 Residential loans sold 20,202 53,412 ------------ ------------ Total residential loans 162,188 146,955 Commercial real estate 105,017 102,692 Multifamily 211,437 333,194 Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B) 417,927 188,495 SBA 10,160 6,365 Wealth lines of credit (A) 37,305 3,785 ------------ ------------ Total commercial loans 781,846 634,531 Installment loans 6,188 3,154 Home equity lines of credit (A) 19,296 25,103 ------------ ------------ Total loans closed $ 969,518 $ 809,743 ============ ============ (A) Includes loans and lines of credit that closed in the period, but not necessarily funded. (B) Includes equipment lease finance. PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET UNAUDITED THREE MONTHS ENDED (Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands) Sept 30, 2017 Sept 30, 2016 Average Income/ Average Income/ Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield ---------- ------- ----- ---------- ------- ----- ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Taxable (1) $ 302,669 $ 1,564 2.07% $ 193,902 $ 976 2.01% Tax-exempt (1) (2) 27,099 194 2.86 27,516 212 3.08 Loans (2) (3): Mortgages 612,904 4,934 3.22 486,909 3,983 3.27 Commercial mortgages 2,120,360 19,879 3.75 2,048,877 17,977 3.51 Commercial 795,063 9,654 4.86 573,211 5,826 4.07 Commercial construction - - - 454 5 4.41 Installment 77,616 611 3.15 67,175 443 2.64 Home equity 67,251 653 3.88 62,560 519 3.32 Other 563 11 7.82 465 13 11.18 ---------- ------- ----- ---------- ------- ----- Total loans 3,673,757 35,742 3.89 3,239,651 28,766 3.55 ---------- ------- ----- ---------- ------- ----- Federal funds sold 101 - 0.25 101 - 0.25 Interest-earning deposits 103,103 276 1.07 111,204 131 0.47 ---------- ------- ----- ---------- ------- ----- Total interest- earning assets 4,106,729 37,776 3.68% 3,572,374 30,085 3.37% ---------- ------- ----- ---------- ------- ----- Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 4,732 17,292 Allowance for loan and lease losses (36,547) (30,022) Premises and equipment 29,996 29,460 Other assets 86,493 88,721 ---------- ---------- Total noninterest- earning assets 84,674 105,451 ---------- ---------- Total assets $4,191,403 $3,677,825 ========== ========== LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $1,128,112 $ 1,487 0.53% $ 924,970 $ 645 0.28% Money markets 1,084,009 1,580 0.58 915,139 737 0.32 Savings 120,893 16 0.05 119,986 17 0.06 Certificates of deposit - retail 502,637 1,864 1.48 466,967 1,615 1.38 ---------- ------- ----- ---------- ------- ----- Subtotal interest- bearing deposits 2,835,651 4,947 0.70 2,427,062 3,014 0.50 Interest-bearing demand - brokered 180,000 737 1.64 200,000 762 1.52 Certificates of deposit - brokered 87,095 481 2.21 93,674 501 2.14 ---------- ------- ----- ---------- ------- ----- Total interest- bearing deposits 3,102,746 6,165 0.79 2,720,736 4,277 0.63 ---------- ------- ----- ---------- ------- ----- Borrowings 98,114 439 1.79 87,258 380 1.74 Capital lease obligation 9,303 112 4.82 9,874 119 4.82 Subordinated debt 48,841 783 6.41 48,711 799 6.56 ---------- ------- ----- ---------- ------- ----- Total interest- bearing liabilities 3,259,004 7,499 0.92 2,866,579 5,575 0.78 ---------- ------- ----- ---------- ------- ----- Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 538,484 479,659 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 25,807 30,070 ---------- ---------- Total noninterest- bearing liabilities 564,291 509,729 Shareholders' equity 368,108 301,517 ---------- ---------- Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $4,191,403 $3,677,825 ========== ========== Net interest income $30,277 $24,510 ======= ======= Net interest spread 2.76% 2.59% ===== ===== Net interest margin (4) 2.95% 2.74% ===== ===== (1) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost. (2) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 35 percent federal tax rate. (3) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans. (4) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets. PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET UNAUDITED THREE MONTHS ENDED (Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands) Sept 30, 2017 June 30, 2017 Average Income/ Average Income/ Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield ---------- ------- ----- ---------- ------- ----- ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Taxable (1) $ 302,669 $ 1,564 2.07% $ 293,990 $ 1,477 2.01% Tax-exempt (1) (2) 27,099 194 2.86 25,109 190 3.03 Loans (2) (3): Mortgages 612,904 4,934 3.22 589,848 4,739 3.21 Commercial mortgages 2,120,360 19,879 3.75 2,085,623 18,653 3.58 Commercial 795,063 9,654 4.86 713,120 7,267 4.08 Installment 77,616 611 3.15 71,364 554 3.11 Home equity 67,251 653 3.88 67,611 613 3.63 Other 563 11 7.82 481 11 9.15 ---------- ------- ----- ---------- ------- ----- Total loans 3,673,757 35,742 3.89 3,528,047 31,837 3.61 ---------- ------- ----- ---------- ------- ----- Federal funds sold 101 - 0.25 101 - 0.25 Interest-earning deposits 103,103 276 1.07 96,350 176 0.73 ---------- ------- ----- ---------- ------- ----- Total interest- earning assets 4,106,729 37,776 3.68% 3,943,597 33,680 3.42% ---------- ------- ----- ---------- ------- ----- Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 4,732 4,727 Allowance for loan and lease losses (36,547) (34,466) Premises and equipment 29,996 30,144 Other assets 86,493 76,747 ---------- ---------- Total noninterest- earning assets 84,674 77,152 ---------- ---------- Total assets $4,191,403 $4,020,749 ========== ========== LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $1,128,112 $ 1,487 0.53% $1,075,832 $ 1,100 0.41% Money markets 1,084,009 1,580 0.58 1,051,095 1,204 0.46 Savings 120,893 16 0.05 121,299 16 0.05 Certificates of deposit - retail 502,637 1,864 1.48 457,528 1,650 1.44 ---------- ------- ----- ---------- ------- ----- Subtotal interest- bearing deposits 2,835,651 4,947 0.70 2,705,754 3,970 0.59 Interest-bearing demand - brokered 180,000 737 1.64 180,000 726 1.61 Certificates of deposit - brokered 87,095 481 2.21 92,719 493 2.13 ---------- ------- ----- ---------- ------- ----- Total interest- bearing deposits 3,102,746 6,165 0.79 2,978,473 5,189 0.70 ---------- ------- ----- ---------- ------- ----- Borrowings 98,114 439 1.79 77,457 354 1.83 Capital lease obligation 9,303 112 4.82 9,463 114 4.82 Subordinated debt 48,841 783 6.41 48,808 783 6.42 ---------- ------- ----- ---------- ------- ----- Total interest- bearing liabilities 3,259,004 7,499 0.92 3,114,201 6,440 0.83 ---------- ------- ----- ---------- ------- ----- Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 538,484 534,339 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 25,807 21,787 ---------- ---------- Total noninterest- bearing liabilities 564,291 556,126 Shareholders' equity 368,108 350,422 ---------- ---------- Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $4,191,403 $4,020,749 ========== ========== Net interest income $30,277 $27,240 ======= ======= Net interest spread 2.76% 2.59% ===== ===== Net interest margin (4) 2.95% 2.76% ===== ===== (1) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost. (2) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 35 percent federal tax rate. (3) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans. (4) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets. PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET UNAUDITED NINE MONTHS ENDED (Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands) Sept 30, 2017 Sept 30, 2016 Average Income/ Average Income/ Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield ---------- -------- ----- ---------- ------- ----- ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Taxable (1) $ 295,348 $ 4,545 2.05% $ 198,080 $ 2,816 1.90% Tax-exempt (1) (2) 26,453 583 2.94 26,234 623 3.17 Loans (2) (3): Mortgages 582,785 14,145 3.24 475,607 11,728 3.29 Commercial mortgages 2,080,740 56,265 3.61 2,018,820 52,977 3.50 Commercial 719,354 23,301 4.32 550,770 16,319 3.95 Commercial construction 128 4 4.17 1,045 32 4.08 Installment 72,829 1,666 3.05 58,445 1,198 2.73 Home equity 67,061 1,822 3.62 57,938 1,434 3.30 Other 520 34 8.72 471 35 9.91 ---------- -------- ----- ---------- ------- ----- Total loans 3,523,417 97,237 3.68 3,163,096 83,723 3.53 ---------- -------- ----- ---------- ------- ----- Federal funds sold 101 - 0.25 101 - 0.24 Interest-earning deposits 112,221 716 0.85 89,536 294 0.44 ---------- -------- ----- ---------- ------- ----- Total interest- earning assets 3,957,540 103,081 3.47% 3,477,047 87,456 3.35% ---------- -------- ----- ---------- ------- ----- Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 10,297 16,342 Allowance for loan and lease losses (34,655) (28,227) Premises and equipment 30,139 29,637 Other assets 78,938 86,960 ---------- ---------- Total noninterest- earning assets 84,719 104,712 ---------- ---------- Total assets $4,042,259 $3,581,759 ========== ========== LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $1,078,015 $ 3,448 0.43% $ 904,767 $ 1,823 0.27% Money markets 1,067,942 3,718 0.46 851,370 1,912 0.30 Savings 120,939 49 0.05 118,884 50 0.06 Certificates of deposit - retail 469,867 5,084 1.44 453,451 4,649 1.37 ---------- -------- ----- ---------- ------- ----- Subtotal interest-bearing deposits 2,736,763 12,299 0.60 2,328,472 8,434 0.48 Interest-bearing demand - brokered 180,000 2,183 1.62 200,000 2,263 1.51 Certificates of deposit - brokered 91,158 1,465 2.14 93,663 1,494 2.13 ---------- -------- ----- ---------- ------- ----- Total interest- bearing deposits 3,007,921 15,947 0.71 2,622,135 12,191 0.62 ---------- -------- ----- ---------- ------- ----- Borrowings 78,704 1,096 1.86 154,819 1,432 1.23 Capital lease obligation 9,456 341 4.81 10,007 361 4.81 Subordinated debt 48,809 2,349 6.42 19,270 938 6.49 ---------- -------- ----- ---------- ------- ----- Total interest- bearing liabilities 3,144,890 19,733 0.84 2,806,231 14,922 0.71 ---------- -------- ----- ---------- ------- ----- Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 524,805 459,907 Accrued expenses and Other liabilities 22,262 24,958 ---------- ---------- Total noninterest- bearing liabilities 547,067 484,865 Shareholders' equity 350,302 290,663 ---------- ---------- Total liabilities and Shareholders' equity $4,042,259 $3,581,759 ========== ========== Net interest income $ 83,348 $72,534 ======== ======= Net interest spread 2.63% 2.64% ===== ===== Net interest margin (4) 2.81% 2.78% ===== ===== (1) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost. (2) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 35 percent federal tax rate. (3) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans. (4) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION

Tangible book value per share and tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders' equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible book value per share by dividing tangible equity by period end common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which we calculate by dividing shareholders' equity by period end common shares outstanding. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to recurring revenue. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses, excluding ORE provision, as determined under GAAP, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains/(losses) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value and excluding net gains on securities from this calculation, which we refer to below as recurring revenue. We believe that this provides one reasonable measure of core expenses relative to core revenue.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial position, results and ratios. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titles measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share and efficiency ratio to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended --------------------------------------------------------------- Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Tangible Book Value Per Share 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Shareholders' equity $ 379,936 $ 356,847 $ 340,928 $ 324,210 $ 309,032 Less: Intangible assets, net 15,064 3,095 3,126 3,157 3,188 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Tangible equity 364,872 353,752 337,802 321,053 305,844 Period end shares outstanding 18,214,759 17,846,404 17,579,274 17,257,995 16,944,738 Tangible book value per share $ 20.03 $ 19.82 $ 19.22 $ 18.60 $ 18.05 Book value per share 20.86 20.00 19.39 18.79 18.24 Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Total assets $ 4,176,332 $ 4,165,679 $ 3,947,562 $ 3,878,633 $ 3,774,383 Less: Intangible assets, net 15,064 3,095 3,126 3,157 3,188 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Tangible assets 4,161,268 4,162,584 3,944,436 3,875,476 3,771,195 Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.77% 8.50% 8.56% 8.28% 8.11% Equity to assets 9.10% 8.57% 8.64% 8.36% 8.19% Three Months Ended ------------------------------------------------------ Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Efficiency Ratio 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 -------- -------- --------- -------- -------- Net interest income $ 29,992 $ 26,972 $ 25,591 $ 24,580 $ 24,269 Total other income 8,831 8,171 7,019 7,672 7,535 Less: Gain on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value 34 - - 353 256 Less: Securities gains, net - - - - - -------- -------- --------- -------- -------- Total recurring revenue 38,789 35,143 32,610 31,899 31,548 -------- -------- --------- -------- -------- Operating expenses 21,961 20,095 19,304 18,965 18,166 -------- -------- --------- -------- -------- Total operating expense 21,961 20,095 19,304 18,965 18,166 -------- -------- --------- -------- -------- Efficiency ratio 56.62% 57.18% 59.20% 59.45% 57.58% Nine Months Ended ------------------ Sept 30, Sept 30, Efficiency Ratio 2017 2016 -------- -------- Net interest income $ 82,555 $ 71,855 Total other income 24,021 21,246 Less: Gain on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value 34 880 Less: Securities gains, net - 119 -------- -------- Total recurring revenue 106,542 92,102 -------- -------- Operating expenses 61,360 56,147 -------- -------- Total operating expense 61,360 56,147 -------- -------- Efficiency ratio 57.59% 60.96%

