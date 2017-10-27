SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/27/17 -- CFN Media Group, the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article discussing Medical Marijuana Inc.'s (OTC PINK: MJNA) pioneering efforts to get hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products approved for use internationally, and particularly the recent Brazilian court ruling ordering the government to subsidize payments for its products.

The global hemp industry is projected to surpass $1 billion in revenue next year, according to the Hemp Business Journal, and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) is among the fastest growing segments with a 53% compound annual growth rate over the past several years.

Medical Marijuana Inc.'s 100%-owned HempMeds® subsidiary sells a full-spectrum, complete CBD hemp oil called Real Scientific Hemp Oil, or RSHO™. Starting with hemp grown in Northern Europe, the company produces the highest quality natural hemp oil in the industry with 10% to 30% CBD content. The tremendous success in growing this business has made it the second largest asset on MJNA's balance sheet at $140 million.

Brazil Subsidizes RSHO™ for Citizen

Medical Marijuana Inc. recently announced that Brazilian Federal Judge Rogerio Favreto ordered the government to subsidize payments for RSHO™ for one of its citizens. This was the second recent case where a federal judge has ordered the government to subsidize payments for CBD in Santa Catarina, saying that CBD should be covered as a prescription pharmaceutical given its proven medical benefits.

According to an account by a Brazilian newspaper:

"The trader appealed to the court, arguing that the use of the drug is essential, that efficacy is proven in such cases and that the right to health is fundamental and guaranteed by the Constitution. The court's rapporteur, federal judge Rogerio Favreto, stated in his vote that the interference of the judiciary in drug applications, even if it is an exception, should occur if the patient's need is proven. The judge pointed out that in the case under analysis the urgency is evident and has been proven by medical expertise."

Medical Marijuana Inc.'s RSHO™ has been a go-to hemp-based CBD product around the world. With the goal of bringing hemp oil to the masses, the company has sought out to make it easier for patients to petition governments while developing a product that meets the strictest standards to limit tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content.

"We continue to be impressed and humbled by the amazing, historic gestures by the judicial system and federal government regulators in Brazil acting in the best interests of the health and wellness of the Brazilian people," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "This amazing progress in the Brazilian courts reaffirms our mission to keep educating the world about the beneficial nature of hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products such as RSHO™."

Expanding Global Presence

Medical Marijuana Inc. has been making progress in marketing RSHO™ around the world, where it has been embraced by patients, doctors, and citizens.

The first breakthrough came in Brazil where the family of a little girl fought for the right to import RSHO™. After taking the case to the nation's courts, it was declared "inhumane" to keep hemp oil from the girl and HempMeds® began shipping RSHO™ directly to patients in Brazil where it is now wholly subsidized through the nation's healthcare system as a prescription medication. HempMeds® Brazil was setup to help patients navigate the complex regulations.

A similar situation unfolded in Mexico where Raul Elizalde discovered CBD hemp oil and its potential benefits for his daughter. He created the Por Grace Foundation and teamed up with HempMeds® to create awareness among patients. The nation's health authority, COFEPRIS, ultimately approved the use of CBD under the condition that it has no THC content. To meet these requirements, the company developed THC-free RSHO-X™ and setup HempMeds Mexico.

The company has since expanded its product reach into several other regions and countries around the world, including Puerto Rico and parts of South America. In addition, the company has established a wholesale division that sells high quality hemp oil to third-party product manufacturers and marketers looking to expand their product lines.

