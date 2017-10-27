

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) currently estimates net income to be within a range of $6.23 to $6.28 per share for the year ending December 31, 2017 and that FFO will be within a range of $11.17 to $11.22 per share. This current range is an increase of $0.03 on the low end compared to the range provided on August 1, 2017 and includes an expected $0.03 per share negative impact in the fourth quarter due to the ongoing repair and restoration of the Company's two centers located in Puerto Rico. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $6.35 per share for the fiscal year 2017. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Today, Simon's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a 12.1% increase year-over-year. The dividend will be payable on November 30, 2017 to stockholders of record on November 16, 2017. The Company will pay $7.15 per share in common stock dividends in 2017, a 10.0% increase year-over-year.



