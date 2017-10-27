Australia and New Zealand Fleet Management Market 2017-2018: Installed Base of Fleet Management Systems to Reach 1.4 Million Units by 2021

DUBLIN, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Fleet Management in Australia and New Zealand - 2nd Edition" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

How will the market for fleet management systems for commercial vehicles in Australia and New Zealand evolve in 2018 and beyond?



The report covers the latest trends and developments in the dynamic telematics industry. The author forecasts that the number of fleet management systems in active use in Australia and New Zealand is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 15.7 percent from 0.7 million units at the end of 2016 to 1.4 million by 2021. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and markets.



This strategic research report provides you with unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

This report answers the following questions:

How does the fleet management market in Australia and New Zealand compare with other markets?

and compare with other markets? What is the price level of fleet telematics solutions in the region?

Which are the leading local providers of after-market fleet management solutions?

Which international fleet management providers are targeting Australia and New Zealand ?

and ? What hurdles are there for foreign players?

What offerings are available from commercial vehicle OEMs?

Will the FM industry consolidate further during 2017-2018?

How will the commercial vehicle telematics industry evolve in the future?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive summary

1 Fleet management solutions

1.1 Fleet management infrastructure

1.1.1 Vehicle segment

1.1.2 GNSS segment

1.1.3 Network segment

1.1.4 Backoffice segment

1.2 Vehicle management

1.2.1 Vehicle diagnostics and maintenance planning

1.2.2 Security tracking

1.3 Driver management

1.3.1 Driving data registration and analysis

1.3.2 Video-based driver monitoring

1.3.3 Eco-driving schemes

1.3.4 Insurance risk management

1.4 Operations management

1.4.1 Routing and navigation

1.4.2 Transport management

1.4.3 Mobile workforce management

1.5 Regulatory compliance and reporting

1.5.1 Fatigue management and Electronic Work Diaries (EWD)

1.5.2 Intelligent Access Program (IAP) and Intelligent Speed Compliance (ISC)

1.5.3 Road User Charges (RUC)

1.5.4 Health and safety regulations

1.5.5 Other applications

1.6 Business models



2 Market forecasts and trends

2.1 Market analysis

2.1.1 Commercial vehicle fleets in Australia and New Zealand

2.1.2 Fleet management installed base and unit shipments

2.1.3 Fleet management vendor market shares

2.1.4 Local market characteristics in Australia and New Zealand

2.2 Market drivers and barriers

2.2.1 Macroeconomic environment

2.2.2 Regulatory environment

2.2.3 Competitive environment

2.2.4 Technology environment

2.3 Value chain analysis

2.3.1 Telematics industry players

2.3.2 Automotive industry players

2.3.3 Telecom industry players

2.3.4 IT industry players

2.4 Future industry trends



3 Company profiles

3.1 International aftermarket solution providers

3.1.1 Ctrack

3.1.2 Fleet Complete

3.1.3 Fleetmatics (Verizon)

3.1.4 Garmin and partners

3.1.5 Geotab

3.1.6 MiX Telematics

3.1.7 Teletrac Navman

3.1.8 Telogis (Verizon)

3.1.9 TomTom Telematics

3.2 Local aftermarket solution providers

3.2.1 BIGmate

3.2.2 BlackBox Control

3.2.3 Blackhawk Tracking Systems

3.2.4 Coretex

3.2.5 Digital Matter

3.2.6 Directed Electronics Australia

3.2.7 EROAD

3.2.8 Ezy2c (Altech Netstar)

3.2.9 Future Fleet

3.2.10 GPSengine

3.2.11 IntelliTrac

3.2.12 MTData

3.2.13 MyFleet

3.2.14 Myionu

3.2.15 Netcorp GPS

3.2.16 Pinpoint Communications (Altech Netstar)

3.2.17 Procon Telematics

3.2.18 Smartrak (Constellation Software)

3.2.19 TrackIt

3.2.20 TurboTrack



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lbnkbv/fleet_management



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716