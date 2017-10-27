Lago Kapital Oy based in Helsinki has been admitted as a cash member of Nasdaq Helsinki from 2 November 2017. From this date, Lago Kapital Oy is admitted to trading in INET Trading System.



Member: Lago Kapital Oy INET ID: LAGO Admitted: 2 November 2017



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Teemu Mörsky or Nikolaj Kosakewitsch telephone +358 9 616 671



Nasdaq Helsinki



Teemu Mörsky Nikolaj Kosakewitsch Key Account Manager Head of European Sales