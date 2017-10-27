"People say you can't run everything in the world on the blockchain, but I really, really think it's possible," blockchain guru Joseph Poon said to CoinDesk back in August. (Source: "Ethereum + Lightning? Buterin and Poon Unveil 'Plasma' Scaling Plan," CoinDesk, August 12, 2017.)Poon knows what he's talking about. He co-wrote the initial whitepaper for Bitcoin's "Lightning Network," which is key to scaling the cryptocurrency. And, more recently,.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...