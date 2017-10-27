The "Switzerland Solar Energy Market Outlook to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The solar power market in Switzerland is in the growth stage driven by rapid growth in electricity demand.

Wide range of drivers and challenges including feed-in-tariff, incentives, availability of finance from unilateral and bilateral agencies, significant investments across value chain and presence of key players are set to shape the future of Switzerland solar power market.

On the other hand, uncertainty of large projects, slow decline of prices beyond 2020, high capital expenditure, large installation area and increasing competition from alternative fuel sources are set to hinder Switzerland solar power market growth rates.

Technological advances in solar power market including increased efficiency, reduced overheads, reduced size of films, use of polymers and increase in new materials for solar power cells are set to boost incentives for increasing investments in solar power.

The Switzerland solar power market research report comprehensively provides drivers, challenges and potential opportunities confronting companies in the industry. The report also provides information on existing projects along with planned and under construction projects.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Scope and Methodology

3 Discussion on the Switzerland Solar Power Market

4 Switzerland Solar Power Markets- Emerging Market Dynamics

5 Switzerland Solar Power Markets- SWOT Analysis

6 Switzerland Solar Power Market Outlook

7 Key Companies in Switzerland Solar Power Sector- Business, SWOT and Financial Profiles

8. Recent Industry Developments

9 Appendix

