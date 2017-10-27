World Markets for Insoluble Sulfur 2005-2015 & 2016-2020

DUBLIN, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "World Markets for Insoluble Sulfur 2016" newsletter has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

World Markets for Insoluble Sulfur provides a detailed analysis of the global market for insoluble sulfur (IS), a non-blooming vulcanizing agent used primarily in high quality rubber components requiring a high degree of tack, particularly radial tires, belting, and hoses.



The report details IS demand by region, market, and grade, as well as pricing, production capacity, expansion projects, and annual sales by company. The report includes a separate Excel spreadsheet providing extensive supplemental data, including details on tire plant expansions worldwide.



The report provides annual IS demand for all years from 2005 through 2015, as well as forecasts for all years from 2016 to 2020 and a long term forecast through 2025. Volume demand is provided in tons and is broken out by major market (passenger tires, truck tires, all other tires, and non-tire rubber goods). Demand is also provided by region for major grades: standard, HS (high thermal stability), and HD (high dispersability). Current prices are provided for four grades (OT-10, OT-20, HS-OT-10, HS-OT-20) for the US, China, and India. Production capacity is provided by company and plant, including details on recent and proposed expansion projects. Annual sales are provided by company in current US dollars.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview of Insoluble Sulfur

1.1 Executive Summary

1.2 What is Insoluble Sulfur?

1.3 Properties & Applications

1.4 Current Pricing

1.5 Rubber & Tire Overview



2. World Demand by Region

2.1 North America

2.2 European Union

2.3 China

2.4 Asia excluding China

2.5 Other Regions



3. Market Share, Capacity & Suppliers

3.1 Market Share & Capacity

3.2 Capacity Developments

3.3 Supplier Profiles

