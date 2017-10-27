

SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - Chevron Corp. (CVX) reported earnings of $2.0 billion or $1.03 per share for third quarter 2017, compared to $1.3 billion or $0.68 per share in the third quarter of 2016. Included in the quarter was a gain on an asset sale of $675 million and an asset write-off of $220 million.



For Upstream, worldwide net oil-equivalent production was 2.72 million barrels per day in third quarter 2017, compared with 2.51 million barrels per day from a year ago. Upstream earnings improved to $489 million from $454 million.



For U.S. upstream, the company's average sales price per barrel of crude oil and natural gas liquids was $42 in third quarter 2017, up from $37 a year earlier. For International upstream, the average sales price for crude oil and natural gas liquids in third quarter 2017 was $48 per barrel, up from $41 a year earlier.



Downstream earnings improved to $1.81 billion from $1.07 billion, prior year. International downstream operations earned $1.17 billion in third quarter 2017 , compared with $542 million a year earlier. The company said the increase in earnings was largely due to higher gains on asset sales, primarily from the sale of the company's Canadian refining and marketing assets. Higher operating expenses and lower margins on refined product sales were partially offsetting.



Third-quarter sales and other operating revenues were $34 billion, compared to $29 billion in the year-ago period. Total revenues and other income was $36 billion compared to $30 billion.



