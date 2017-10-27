Global Electric Bus Market, 2025 - Long Term Cost Benefits Alluring Transit Agencies To Adopt Electric Bus In Their Fleet

DUBLIN, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Electric Bus Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global electric bus market is expected to witness a CAGR of 33.5% during 2017 - 2025



The rising concern about greenhouse has (GHG) emission and long term cost benefits provided by electric bus are alluring transit agencies to adopt electric bus. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution is one of the leading causes of death in Europe. Every year about 100,000 deaths in Europe occur due to air pollution. Considering the negative impact of air pollution, the governments around the world are investing heavily in reducing pollution levels. France, the U.K., and Germany are some of the early adopters of electric bus as means of public transportation system.



The emerging economies are expected to offer growth opportunities for the electric bus market during the forecast period. China was among the earliest adopters of electric vehicles (EV) in the world. The country has been aiming to increase the number of electric vehicles, for which the government rolled out several subsidy schemes. India, another emerging market has set a target to deploy over 10,000 electric buses in near term.



Some of the major companies operating in the global electric bus market include Yutong Group, AB Volvo, Shenzhen Wuzhoulong, BYD, King Long, Proterra, Daimler, Solaris, Zhongtong, Ebusco, Alexander Dennis, and Ashok Leyland.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Background



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Introduction

4.1 Market Segmentation

4.1.1 Overview By Technology

4.1.1.1 Parallel Hybrid Bus

4.1.1.2 Pure Electric Bus

4.1.1.3 Series Parallel Hybrid Bus

4.1.1.4 Series Hybrid Bus

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Increasing Product Portfolio Of Electric Bus Manufacturers

4.3.1.2 Regional Competitors Venturing Into Global Markets

4.3.2 Opportunities

4.3.2.1 Growing Adoption Of Electric Bus In The Emerging Countries

4.3.3 Drivers

4.3.3.1 Rising Concern About Greenhouse Gas Emission

4.3.3.2 Long Term Cost Benefits Alluring Transit Agencies To Adopt Electric Bus In Their Fleet

4.3.3.3 Increasing Venture Capital Funding And Ppp

4.3.3.4 Impact Analysis Of Drivers On Market Forecast

4.3.4 Restraints

4.3.4.1 High Price Of Electric Bus

4.3.4.2 Growing Popularity Of Natural Gas Fueled Buses

4.3.4.3 Impact Analysis Of Restraints On Market Forecast

4.4 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.4.3 Threat Of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat Of Substitutes

4.4.5 Intensity Of Rivalry



5. Market Size And Forecast By Technology

5.1 Global Pure Electric Bus Market

5.2 Global Parallel Hybrid Bus Market

5.3 Global Series Parallel Hybrid Bus Market

5.4 Global Series Hybrid Bus Market



6. Market Size And Forecast By Size

6.1 Global Above 10 Meters Electric Bus Market

6.2 Global Below 10 Meters Electric Bus Market



7. Market Size And Forecast By Geography



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Company Profiles



AB Volvo

BYD Company Limited

Daimler AG

EBUSCO

King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd.

Proterra Inc.

Shenzhen Wuzhoulong Motors Co. Ltd

Solaris Bus & Coach S.A.

Strategic Growth Plans

Zhengzhou Yutong Group Co. Ltd.

Zhongtong Bus & Holding Co. Ltd.

