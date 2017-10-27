MUMBAI, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report offers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems market. Bharat Book Bureau announces the addition of the report "Global Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market Research Report 2017-2022 by Players, Regions, Product Types & Applications" to its offering.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20130128/590935 )



The global Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.



It provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions across United States, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Others. The report categorizes Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems market by By Technology, By System, and application. Detailed analysis of key players, along with key growth strategies adopted by them is also covered in this report on Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

View Global Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market Report :

https://www.bharatbook.com/request-sample/951399

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:



Key Players

- 3M Company (U.S.)

- Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

- Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands)

- Pentair plc (U.K.)

- Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

- Unilever PLC (U.K.)

- LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea)

- DowDupont (U.S.)

- Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)



Key Regions

North America

- United States

- Canada

Latin America

- Mexico

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Others

Europe

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- France

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

- Netherland

- Others

Asia & Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- Korea

- Australia



Southeast Asia

- Indonesia

- Thailand

- Philippines

- Vietnam

- Singapore

- Malaysia

- Others

Africa & Middle East

- South Africa

- Egypt

- Turkey

- Saudi Arabia

- Iran

- Others



Main types of products

Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market, by Technology

- Reverse Osmosis Systems

- Distillation Systems

- Disinfection Methods

- Filtration Methods

- Others



Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market, by System

- Tabletop Pitcher

- Faucet-Mounted Filters

- Counter-top Units

- Under-the-sink Filters

- Others



Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market, by Key Consumer

- Residential

- Non-Residential

- Commercial

- Industrial

- Healthcare

- Educational Institutes

- Others

To know more about report and who is it suited for, head over to:

https://www.bharatbook.com/information-technology-market-research-reports-951399/global-point-of-use-water-treatment-systems-players-regions-product-types-applications.html

About Bharat Book Bureau:

Bharat Book Bureauis the leading market research information provider for market research reports, company profiles, industry analysis, country reports , business reports, newsletters and online databases Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.In case the reports don't match your requirement then we can do a specialized Custom Research for you.



Contact us:

Bharat Book Bureau

W: http://www.bharatbook.com

E: info@bharatbook.com

P: +91-22-27810772 / 27810773



LinkedIn :http://www.linkedin.com/company/bharat-book-bureau

Twitter :https://twitter.com/researchbook

Blog :https://www.bharatbook.com/blog/