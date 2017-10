Italian solar company Enerray, through its local partnership EB Solaire, has announced plans to develop a 30 MW PV project at a site in Northern Cameroon.

EB Solaire will develop the 30 MW project, to be located close to Garoua International Airport, and will also act as EPC contractor.

According to Enerray, initial permissions for the project have been completed, ...

