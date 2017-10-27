Helsinki, 2017-10-27 15:34 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
TAALERI PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 27 OCTOBER 2017
Taaleri Plc - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Lampinen, Petri
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Taaleri Oyj
LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20171027093709_2
Transaction date: 2017-10-25
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000062195
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction Details
(1): Volume: 17530 Unit price: 10.80000 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 17530 Volume weighted average price: 10.80000 EUR
Taneli Hassinen, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 504 3321
