Helsinki, 2017-10-27



Taaleri Plc - Managers' Transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement



Name: Lampinen, Petri



Position: Other senior manager



Issuer: Taaleri Oyj



LEI: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION



Reference number: 743700LSJBDD7TMLAD92_20171027093709_2



Transaction date: 2017-10-25



Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)



Instrument type: SHARE



ISIN: FI4000062195



Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction Details



(1): Volume: 17530 Unit price: 10.80000 EUR



Aggregated transactions



(1): Volume: 17530 Volume weighted average price: 10.80000 EUR



Taneli Hassinen, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 504 3321