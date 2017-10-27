$750 Billion Energy Independent Electric Vehicles Markets, 2027

DUBLIN, October 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Energy Independent Electric Vehicles Land, Water, Air 2017-2037" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report "Energy Independent Electric Vehicles Land, Water, Air 2017-2037" reveals how energy independent electric vehicles (EIV) such as solar racers were a curiosity five years ago, too weak to lead to anything generally useful. Then a solar boat and plane went round the world and a solar plane is now being prepared that will rise from earth to 80,000 feet on sunshine alone.



Entirely solar driven golf cars, small buses and passenger boats are on sale. Solar dirigibles for heavy lifting and long distance transport are being prepared for sale and this report reveals details of many solar cars demonstrated for mainstream use from 2020. They generate up to eight times as much electricity as predecessors: learn how and why.



Boats are being prepared that are entirely powered by electricity from on-board wind turbines and/or solar and/or tide and waves. These and other developments are about to be recognised as the kernel of a business of over $100 billion in EIVs employing multi-mode energy harvesting, extreme powertrain efficiency and other new advances. Investment in these new technologies is de-risked by the fact that they will be useful way beyond EIVs.



The leading solar racer company has already spun off five businesses exploiting its discoveries in aerodynamics and the like. The report shows how EIVs have bigger potential than those navigationally autonomous vehicles that are all the rage right now. Indeed they leverage todays "autonomy" while also transforming the future of land vehicles, boats and aircraft with human drivers. Be first to learn the dramatic winners, losers and benefits to society of all this.



In 2017, companies are already negotiating to license the design for series manufacture. Unmanned solar inflatable wings will carry heavy loads across Canada and there is much more going on with wind, wave, tide and other ambient power grabbed by boats, planes and so on. Readers see the future. For example, discover how remote communities and developing countries will prosper as a consequence.



Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Definition, attitudes, overall trend

1.2. Types of EIV and related vehicles

1.3. Key EIV technologies

1.4. Examples of EIV technologies past, present and concept - on land

1.5. Technologies of EIVs past, present and concept - on and under water

1.6. Technologies of EIVs past, present and concept - in the air

1.7. Executive summary and conclusions: EIV Technology roadmap 2017-2037

1.8. Market forecast 2017 and 2028



2. INTRODUCTION

2.1. Energy Independent Vehicles: energy, definition and function

2.2. Definition and primary features

2.3. What is energy harvesting?

2.4. Characteristics of the High Power Energy Harvesting essential to EIVs

2.5. Good features and challenges of the four most important EH technologies in order of importance

2.6. High power energy harvesting: examples with intermittency and suppliers

2.7. Efficiency achieved and theoretical potential for improving efficiency of energy harvesting in and on EIVs

2.8. Energy harvesting technologies with examples of good features in blue

2.9. Intermittent power generated

2.10. Comparison of pn junction and photoelectrochemical photovoltaics

2.11. Priorities for high power EH in EIVs, for primary traction power, with examples

2.12. Main PV options beyond silicon

2.13. Chasing affordable, ultra-lightweight conformal PV for EIVs

2.14. Thin, lightweight Fresnel lens concentrator

2.15. PV cost and efficiency trends

2.16. Lizard EIVs

2.17. Toyota view in 2017 with image of the new Prius Prime solar roof



3. NEW FORMATS ARE VERY IMPORTANT FOR EIVS

3.1. New formats are very important for EIVs

3.2. Colloidal Quantum Dot spray on solar?

3.3. But mostly still silicon today

3.4. Harvesting technologies now and in future for air vehicles

3.5. Overlap between mechanically and electrically energy independent vehicles

3.6. Hybrid piezo photovoltaic material

3.7. Triboelectricity is being developed for car tires in 2015

3.8. EIVs - more than adding something to a vehicle

3.9. EH system

3.10. Qualcomm vision - next enabling and transitional technologies

3.11. Autonomous operation + EIV: a synergistic ecosystem

3.12. Dynamic wireless charging - stepping stone to EIV

3.13. Dynamic charging will use very low cost electricity

3.14. Reinventing wind turbines for use on boats, ships, aircraft, land vehicles wind turbines for use on boats, ships, aircraft, land vehicles



4. ENERGY HARVESTING AS SYSTEMS IN EIVS

4.1. EH system

4.2. Internal vehicle efficiency improvement by EH - progress towards EIVs



5. EXTREME POWERTRAIN EFFICIENCY



6. EXTREME LIGHTWEIGHTING

6.1. Overview

6.2. Lightweighting materials

6.3. Load-bearing and smart skin electrics/ electronics are part of the EIV end-game

6.4. Structural electronics (referring to electrics and electronics) is the end game for most EIV components

6.5. Lightweighting of electronic components

6.6. Tesla S chassis largely made of aluminium



7. NEXT GENERATION ENERGY STORAGE

7.1. Overview

7.2. Energy storage technologies in comparison

7.3. Next generation batteries: summary

7.4. Why post lithium-ion batteries now?

7.5. Li-ion performance will plateau even with new materials

7.6. What are post Li-ion battery technology candidates?

7.7. Challenges for Post Lithium-ion batteries

7.8. Mainstream market requirements: Performance and price

7.9. Automotive lithium battery price evolution at pack level

7.10. Battery price trends per sector

7.11. Technology maturity roadmap per market segment

7.12. Technologies of post lithium-ion batteries

7.13. Benchmarking of theoretical battery performance

7.14. Benchmarking of practical battery performance

7.15. Why silicon anode batteries?

7.16. Motivation - why lithium sulfur batteries?

7.17. Challenges of lithium sulfur battery

7.18. Why solid state li-ion or other batteries?

7.19. Lithium capacitor

7.20. Supercapacitors

7.21. Supercapacitors and hybrid supercapacitor

7.21.1. Nomenclature

7.22. Lithium capacitors technology performance of products available today

7.23. Sodium ion batteries

7.24. Summary of technology challenges for future traction batteries

7.25. Bundesverband Solare Mobilitt - Federal Association of Solar Mobility



8. ENERGY INDEPENDENT VEHICLES IN ACTION



9. EIVS ON LAND, ON-ROAD

9.1. Stella Lux passenger car Netherlands

9.2. Sunswift eVe passenger car Australia

9.3. Immortus passenger car, Australia

9.4. POLYMODEL micro EV Italy

9.5. Venturi Eclectic passenger car Italy

9.6. Dalian tourist bus China

9.7. NFH-H microbus China

9.8. Kayoola large bus Uganda

9.9. Cargo Trike micro EV UK

9.10. Sunnyclist Greece

9.11. Hanergy China

9.12. Sion Germany

9.13. Clean Motion Midsummer Sweden

9.14. Mobile EIV grocery store China

9.15. Solar motor home



10. SOLAR RACERS

10.1. World Solar Challenge

10.2. Solar racer technologies - non solar parts

10.3. Improvement of solar racer performance parameters

10.4. Solar racer technologies - photovoltaics

10.5. Power of One solar racer car Canada

10.6. Bethany solar racer UK

10.7. CUER Resolution solar racer UK

10.8. EVA solar racer UK

10.9. Nuna 7 solar racer Netherlands

10.10. Nuna 8 solar racer Netherlands

10.11. Drifter 2.0 solar racer USA

10.12. University of Michigan solar racer



11. EIVS ON LAND, OFF-ROAD

11.1. Vinerobot micro EV Europe



12. EIVS ON WATER SEAGOING

12.1. REPSAIL boat Poland, Turkey etc

12.2. Mayflower Autonomous Research Ship (MARS) UK,USA

12.3. RENSEA boat Iceland, Norway, Sweden

12.4. Turanor boat Germany

12.5. Vaka Moana boat Netherlands

12.6. Sun21 boat Switzerland

12.7. Seaswarm boat USA

12.8. Ineriy EcoVert

12.9. SOELCAT boat Netherlands

12.10. SeaCharger autonomous solar boat

12.11. Solarwave autonomous solar boat

12.12. Energy Observer France

13. EIVS SEAGOING UNDERWATER

13.1. Seaglider AUV boat USA

13.2. Cyro AUV jellyfish USA



14. EIVS INLAND WATER

14.1. Solar racing boats Netherlands

14.2. Loon boat Canada

14.3. Alster Sun Netherlands, Germany

14.4. Towards EIV ships

14.5. ECO Marine Japan

14.6. Go With The Flow Technologies



15. EIVS AIRBORNE INFLATABLE

15.1. Nephelios airship France

15.2. Northrop Grumman airship USA

15.3. Mitre DARPA airship USA

15.4. Lockheed Martin HALE-D airship USA

15.5. Dirisolar airship France

15.6. Turtle airship USA

15.7. Brunel solar powered autonomous aircraft



16. EIVS FIXED WING

16.1. Solarship inflatable fixed wing aircraft Canada

16.2. Atlantik Solar 2 UAV Switzerland

16.3. Zephyr 7 UAV UK, Germany

16.4. Titan Aerospace UAV USA

16.5. Solar Eagle UAV USA

16.6. Facebook AQUILA UAV US, UK

16.7. Aquila UAV USA, UK

16.8. Silent Falcon UAV USA

16.9. Helios UAV USA

16.10. Sunstar USA

16.11. Sunseeker Duo USA

16.12. Solar Impulse Switzerland

16.13. SolarStratos Switzerland

16.14. China Aerospace

16.15. Upper Atmosphere Dual Aircraft Platform vs Solar Plane



17. EIV TECHNOLOGY SPAWNS ADVANCES FOR ALL VEHICLES

17.1. EIV technology spawns advances for all vehicles

17.2. Energy Independent Vehicles: here come the benefits



